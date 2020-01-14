Garza leads Hawkeyes past Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Iowa basketball team does not live by Luka Garza alone.

Especially when CJ Fredrick is back in the lineup and Bakari Evelyn is playing in what clearly is his kind of town.

Fredrick and Evelyn combined to keep Iowa afloat for most of the game Tuesday night before Garza came to life in the middle of the second half, and the Hawkeyes pulled away to claim a 75-62 victory over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Garza still managed to add to his Big Ten scoring lead with 27 points, but there was a 25-minute block of time in the middle of the game in which the 6-foot-11 junior was saddled with foul trouble and did not score.

The Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) hardly missed a beat in that stretch.

“Luka, of course, is one of the best players in the country but we can’t bank on him every night to get 25 ...’’ said Evelyn, a graduate transfer who had arguably his best game in an Iowa uniform.

“There are going to be days when he might be in foul trouble, like tonight, or he might not be hitting shots, and it’s time for others to step up.’’