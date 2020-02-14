Garza in the run for two national honors

IOWA CITY -- Iowa junior Luka Garza has been named one of the 12 semifinalists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and one of 30 players listed for the Naismith College Player of the Year Award.

The Robertson is awarded annual to the most outstanding men’s college basketball player by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Garza ranks first nationally with 10 20-point/10-rebound games, fourth in scoring (23.1), third in points per 40 minutes played (30.2) and 13th in double-doubles (13).

