Garza in the run for two national honors
0 comments

Garza in the run for two national honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Purdue Basketball

Iowa center Luka Garza tries to get past Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) during the first half Wednesday in West Lafayette, Ind. The host Boilermakers, who pulled off the upset, led the No. 17 Hawkeyes 61-36 at halftime.

 Michael Conroy, Associated Press

IOWA CITY -- Iowa junior Luka Garza has been named one of the 12 semifinalists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and one of 30 players listed for the Naismith College Player of the Year Award.

The Robertson is awarded annual to the most outstanding men’s college basketball player by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Garza ranks first nationally with 10 20-point/10-rebound games, fourth in scoring (23.1), third in points per 40 minutes played (30.2) and 13th in double-doubles (13).

2019-20 Iowa men's basketball photos

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News