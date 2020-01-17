Garza has seen it all, defensively

IOWA CITY — Luka Garza has faced about every type of post defense imaginable this season.
Teams have used all different kinds of zone defenses to try to stop Iowa’s junior center. They’ve double-teamed him relentlessly. Nebraska triple-teamed him and defied Iowa’s other players to make 3-point field goals.
Probably the most unique approach was the one taken by 19th-ranked Michigan in the Dec. 6 Big Ten opener. The Wolverines didn’t give Garza any special attention at all. They left center Jon Teske to handle him 1-on-1 and focused on keeping Iowa’s other players from scoring.
Garza went for 44 points that night, the most ever by a visiting player in Ann Arbor. But Michigan won the game.
So the Hawkeyes aren’t exactly sure what to expect when the two teams meet again Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“Normally we go into a game expecting (the double teams),’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We’ve seen it pretty much every game, and (the Wolverines) play it a little differently. They’ve not only done that to him but other people. We’ll just have to see when the game starts.’’
Michigan, which has lost four of seven games since that earlier meeting, has taken a similar approach with other Big Ten big men. Purdue’s Trevion Williams burned them for 36 points in a game last week. Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu got 30 points in a Golden Gophers victory over the Wolverines on Sunday.
Garza, who has led the Big Ten in scoring all season and currently is sixth in the country at 22.3 points per game, said he is prepared for whatever the Wolverines might try to do.
“If they gave me space, I’ll be able to isolate Teske and do that as much as I can,’’ he said. “And I’m always prepared for the double team, just because that’s what I’m used to facing.’’
Garza, named Thursday to The Sporting News’ mid-season All-America team, seemingly adjusts to whatever teams throw at him. In a victory over Northwestern on Tuesday night, he was held scoreless for about 25 minutes in the middle of the game, then reeled off 17 points in an eight-minute span of the second half.
“It seems like no matter how they play him, he’s going to figure it out …’’ guard CJ Fredrick said. “We just need to get him the ball. He’ll do the rest.’’
McCaffery is much more concerned with how the Iowa defense handles the Wolverines (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten), who rolled up 103 points against them the last time. He said the big thing is controlling senior point guard Zavier Simpson.
“He’s the key to it all. It’s been that way for a while now,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s really good with the ball. He’s as good as anybody I’ve scouted over the years at finding people, making plays, making plays for himself, and he’s got some weapons around him.’’
Garza said the Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) need much more defensive intensity than they had in that earlier game.
“There’s a lot of things we can do better,’’ he added. “It starts with ball screen defense and getting up into Zavier Simpson’s face. He runs their team and he’s the reason for all their success.’’
It will help that the Hawkeyes have Fredrick back in the lineup after a 2½-game absence due to a stress reaction in his left foot.
The 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman came back to play 31 solid minutes against Northwestern and came through it very well. He said his entire body was sore Wednesday because he hadn’t done much in practice for more than a week, but there was no special problem with the foot.
“I’m just going to have to see how it feels each day and just be honest with myself and with (trainer Brad Floy) and go from there,’’ Fredrick said.
“We have a great training staff and great doctors, and they’re never going to put me in a spot where I could harm myself.’’
He now wears orthotics in all his shoes, but he admitted there may be games this season in which he is not quite 100 percent.
“I can play at less,’’ he said. “Preferably, I’d like to be 100 percent but that’s just not going to happen a lot …
“If I feel good to go and the doctors don’t think I’m going to potentially hurt it worse, I’m going to play.’’