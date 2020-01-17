Garza has seen it all, defensively

Garza, who has led the Big Ten in scoring all season and currently is sixth in the country at 22.3 points per game, said he is prepared for whatever the Wolverines might try to do.

“If they gave me space, I’ll be able to isolate Teske and do that as much as I can,’’ he said. “And I’m always prepared for the double team, just because that’s what I’m used to facing.’’

Garza, named Thursday to The Sporting News’ mid-season All-America team, seemingly adjusts to whatever teams throw at him. In a victory over Northwestern on Tuesday night, he was held scoreless for about 25 minutes in the middle of the game, then reeled off 17 points in an eight-minute span of the second half.

“It seems like no matter how they play him, he’s going to figure it out …’’ guard CJ Fredrick said. “We just need to get him the ball. He’ll do the rest.’’

McCaffery is much more concerned with how the Iowa defense handles the Wolverines (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten), who rolled up 103 points against them the last time. He said the big thing is controlling senior point guard Zavier Simpson.