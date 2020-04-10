Garza enters NBA draft, won't hire agent

Luka Garza said he’s just looking for an opportunity.
If he can’t get that, he at least wants to get as much feedback and advice as he possibly can get.
With that thought in mind, Iowa’s record-setting junior center entered his name into the NBA draft on Friday. He said he will not hire an agent, which affords him the option of returning to Iowa for his senior season.
Garza said on a Friday morning teleconference with reporters that he simply is searching for "a real opportunity from a team that sees me similar to the way Coach (Fran McCaffery) saw me in the recruiting process to be the player that I am. Just a real opportunity …
“If it’s not time to make that move, I want to hear the improvements I need to make to be able to be ready to make that step after my senior year.,'' he added. "I’m looking to get a lot out of this process. I’m really looking forward to it, but like I said it would have to be a real opportunity.’’
Garza currently is not mentioned on any lists of top NBA prospects despite a breakout junior season in which he broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record and became the Hawkeyes’ first consensus All-American in 68 years.
The 6-foot-11 center was named the national player of the year by six different news outlets and also was named the Big Ten player of the year, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year and the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year.
Many players going into the draft process want to be told that they will be a No. 1 pick in order for them to stay in the draft, but Garza said that’s not necessarily the case with him.
“It’s all honestly really about the fit and how the organization sees me,’’ he said.
He said he’s simply looking for a “team that has a plan for me.
“I’m not going to go in without 100% confidence of being able to make a roster,’’ he said. “I don’t see any interest in ending up in the G League without any type of deal or anything like that. That’s something I’ll be able to get after my senior year. It’s all about the fit.’’
McCaffery is fully supportive of Garza’s decision.
“Luka was one of the top players in the country last season and going through the NBA draft process is something that he should absolutely do,” McCaffery said in a statement issued by the university. “We fully support Luka in the pursuit of his professional goals. This process is extremely valuable in gathering information from NBA personnel.’’
Garza said that in his first postseason conversation with the coach, McCaffery actually recommended that he do this.
“He wanted me to put my name in this process,’’ Garza said. “He understood my mindset going through it. We are really on the same page.’’
Four other Iowa players — Joe Wieskamp, Tyler Cook, Isaiah Moss and Peter Jok — have gone through the draft process in recent years and then opted to return to college. Garza said he has talked to most of them about this in the past and will continue to seek their advice.
However, the process will be vastly different this year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will not be allowed to bring in players for workouts and there is not likely to be an NBA combine. Any direct contact Garza has with teams will be through telephone interviews and online video chats.
There also has been discussion about possibly pushing the draft back from its current June 25 date to August 1 or beyond.
“I’m definitely going into this not really sure how it’s going to go,’’ he said.
“I just want to get some feedback,’’ he added. “With or without a workout, it’s going to be a very involved process.’’
Garza already has a good idea what he is going to hear. He feels his offensive skills, both in terms of scoring around the basket and shooting from the outside, measure up to NBA standards. His weaknesses are pure athleticism and lateral movement on defense.
“I’m all ears in this process,’’ he said. “I’m a guy that’s always been open to criticism. I’ll always take any knowledge I can get in terms of what I can do to improve my game.’’
The Washington D.C. native has continued to work hard on his game ever since the college basketball season was abruptly ended on March 12 just a few hours before the Hawkeyes were scheduled to play Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament. The NCAA tournament was canceled later that day.
In the weeks since then, Garza has gone through multiple workouts nearly every day back home.
“The season didn’t really have much closure for me so it was kind of weird going into the offseason,’’ he said. “Usually when a season ends, you’re ready to take a little break and I obviously wasn’t, so I’ve been working out and didn’t really take many days off.
“I think I’m going to take at least a week off within the next few days, just to take some time to let my body relax so I don’t injure myself or anything. I was really eager to get back and work out, but I have to do what’s best for my body.’’
Garza conceded that if he does decide to return to Iowa, the Hawkeyes have a chance to have one of the best seasons in their history.
“That’s why I’m keeping my eligibility and I’m excited for the possibility of coming back,’’ he said. “There’s no way I’m closing the door on either option at this point.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!