Garza easy choice for Big Ten Player of the Year

Luka Garza started the season fast and finished even faster.
As a result, Iowa’s junior center was an easy choice Monday as the Big Ten’s player of the year.
Garza led the conference in scoring all season and finished with an average of 26.2 points per game in league play, the best by a Big Ten player in 26 years.
He finished the regular season with 20 or more points in 16 consecutive games and scored at least 20 in 19 of the Hawkeyes’ 20 conference games. The only exception was a 16-point, 18-rebound effort in a loss to Nebraska.
Garza, who also averaged 9.8 rebounds per game, is the first Iowa player to win the award, which was established in the 1984-85 season.
Prior to that, the league’s top player was presented the Chicago Tribune Silver Basketball. Iowa had three players win that honor: Sam Williams in 1968, Charles Darling in 1952 and Murray Wier in 1948.
“This is a dream come true,’’ Garza said. “Being the first Hawkeye to win this award in 52 years means the world to me. You dream of moments like this. I want to thank my teammates and coaches. To be honest, if I wasn’t in this program, I don’t think any of this would be possible."
Garza was joined on both the coaches and media All-Big Ten first teams by Cassius Winston of Michigan State, Lamar Stevens of Penn State and Jalen Smith of Maryland. Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu made the media’s first team and Maryland’s Anthony Cowan made the coaches’ team.
Garza was the only player to be a unanimous pick on both teams. Winston was unanimous with the coaches, but not the media.
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp was named to the All-Big Ten third team by both the coaches and media and the Hawkeyes' CJ Fredrick was named to the coaches' all-freshman team.
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was voted the league's freshman of the year by both the coaches and media and he also made the third team in the media balloting.
Wisconsin’s Greg Gard was voted the league’s coach of the year by both the coaches and media after leading his team to a share of the Big Ten title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
The coaches also named Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman as the defensive player of the year and Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins as the sixth man of the year.
Garza was an honorable mention selection by the media last season, but he ascended to superstardom this season, largely through hard work.
“A lot of guys talk about putting the time in and getting in the gym and grind, but for him, it’s kind of a way of life,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said on a Monday morning teleconference. “He works on his body. You’ve seen him become more athletic, more powerful. He works on his mind, he does some meditation stuff …
“It’s just a never-ending pursuit of excellence that you just don’t often see. There never seems to be any stop in his desire to be better. Sometimes you reach a point where it’s like ‘Hey, I’m doing pretty well here. I’ve kind of arrived.’ You don’t ever see that in him. He doesn’t feel he’s ever arrived. He’s just constantly trying to get better.’’
McCaffery said Garza’s approach has helped create a culture for success in the entire Iowa program, helping the Hawkeyes go 20-11 despite losing two starters to season-ending injuries early in the season.
“I haven’t been around too many guys that put up the numbers he has and he creates an example for how to prepare and how to work for everybody else in our program,’’ McCaffery said.
Garza also is a finalist for five national awards. The Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and Lute Olson Award.
Several Big Ten coaches have offered the opinion that Garza deserves to also be the national player of the year with Illinois’ Brad Underwood being the latest following a 78-76 victory over the Hawkeyes on Sunday.
“He would be my frontrunner,’’ Underwood said. “The things Luka does and the consistency with which he does them is amazing. Most players in college basketball over 30 games are going to have some ups and downs. I think you’d be very hard pressed to find one that was that consistent. He’s got to be at the top of those conversations.’’