Garza easy choice for Big Ten Player of the Year

“A lot of guys talk about putting the time in and getting in the gym and grind, but for him, it’s kind of a way of life,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said on a Monday morning teleconference. “He works on his body. You’ve seen him become more athletic, more powerful. He works on his mind, he does some meditation stuff …

“It’s just a never-ending pursuit of excellence that you just don’t often see. There never seems to be any stop in his desire to be better. Sometimes you reach a point where it’s like ‘Hey, I’m doing pretty well here. I’ve kind of arrived.’ You don’t ever see that in him. He doesn’t feel he’s ever arrived. He’s just constantly trying to get better.’’

McCaffery said Garza’s approach has helped create a culture for success in the entire Iowa program, helping the Hawkeyes go 20-11 despite losing two starters to season-ending injuries early in the season.

“I haven’t been around too many guys that put up the numbers he has and he creates an example for how to prepare and how to work for everybody else in our program,’’ McCaffery said.

Garza also is a finalist for five national awards. The Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and Lute Olson Award.