Garza announces he's returning to Iowa

“He is willing to bet on himself, which shows tremendous confidence,” McCaffery said. “I am excited to be part of it and thrilled to have an opportunity to coach him again. There is no better feeling than having student-athletes here for the right reasons, who want to be great and do it in our program.”

With the announcement of Garza’s return, Iowa returns seven players with significant starting experience. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 20-win season, and a fifth-place conference finish.

Iowa is an unofficial preseason Top-10 team for the 2020-21 season. In addition to All-American Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes return upperclassmen all-conference honorees Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp. Redshirt junior Connor McCaffery led all Division I players in assist-to-turnover ratio, while CJ Fredrick was honored on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team a year ago.

“With the overall depth, length, and experience that we have returning I believe we have a group determined to make the most of this season,” Garza said. “We have goals of where we want to be, but right now it’s not about winning championships; it’s about taking it one day at a time so we can be the best team possible.”

