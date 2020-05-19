Galloway wins sportsmanship honor

The Rio Rancho, New Mexico, native earns her first Big Ten honor. Galloway was a solid component in the Hawkeye lineup this year, competing in eight competitions.

Galloway’s season was highlighted with two career-best scores at the Magnolia Invitational in the fall of 2019. She shot a two-under par 18-hole best (68), landing her a place in the record book, and a 54-hole low (217). Galloway’s best season finish was at the Entrada Classic this spring tied for fifth place