Galloway wins sportsmanship honor
0 comments

Galloway wins sportsmanship honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jacquelyn Galloway

Jacquelyn Galloway

IOWA CITY -- Freshman Jacquelyn Galloway is Iowa’s Big Ten’s women’s golf sportsmanship honoree, the conference announced Monday.

The Rio Rancho, New Mexico, native earns her first Big Ten honor. Galloway was a solid component in the Hawkeye lineup this year, competing in eight competitions.

Galloway’s season was highlighted with two career-best scores at the Magnolia Invitational in the fall of 2019. She shot a two-under par 18-hole best (68), landing her a place in the record book, and a 54-hole low (217). Galloway’s best season finish was at the Entrada Classic this spring tied for fifth place

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Iowa golfers earn honors
Iowa

Iowa golfers earn honors

Alex Schaake is the first Hawkeye since Steven Ihm (2013-14) to earn two consecutive first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News