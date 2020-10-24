Fumbles cost Hawkeyes at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – When it came to a chance to earn a coveted Big Ten road victory, Iowa dropped the ball Saturday.
Hawkeye running backs fumbled the ball away twice in the 24-20 loss to Purdue and the second mistake sent the Boilermakers on their game-winning touchdown drive.
“Ball security, it’s something we’ve heard about every day since camp first started back in August,’’ running back Tyler Goodson said. “It’s mentioned daily.’’
The Hawkeyes drill it, getting poked and prodded while doing everything in their power to hold onto the football.
But that didn’t happen twice in Saturday’s delayed Big Ten season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium.
For the first time since Goodson arrived at Iowa a year ago, the Hawkeyes lost two fumbles in a game.
The sophomore fumbled the ball away in the first half and Mekhi Sargent had it stripped free in the fourth quarter, a ball the Boilermakers’ Cam Allen recovered on the Purdue 28-yard line.
With the Boilermakers trailing 20-17 after Iowa’s Keith Duncan and Purdue’s J.D. Dellinger traded field goals earlier the in quarter, Sargent’s turnover with 6 minutes remaining positioned Purdue to rally for its game-winning touchdown.
“It was an unfortunate thing and nobody feels worse about it than Mekhi. We have total confidence in all of our backs,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Purdue’s Brennan Thieneman recovered Goodson’s fumble in the first quarter, a drop on the 10-yard line that prevented Iowa from having a chance to quickly answer the Boilermakers’ first touchdown of the game.
“We’ve got to get better at it, have to do a better job of taking care of the football,’’ Goodson said.
The mistakes tarnished an improved collaborative effort by the Hawkeyes on the ground.
Goodson led Iowa with 77 rushing yards, an effort Sargent complemented with 71 as part of a 195-yard rushing effort by the Hawkeyes.
Iowa averaged 5.4 yards on its 36 carries, part of a 460-yard offensive game by Iowa that included 265 passing yards by quarterback Spencer Petras.
Five Hawkeyes carried the ball and eight caught passes in the Hawkeyes’ best offensive effort against a Big Ten opponent since collecting 479 yards in a 2018 win at Indiana.
“We did some good things, and we have some things to clean up,’’ Ferentz said. “It becomes now about how respond.’’
That, Goodson said, becomes the focal point of Iowa’s energy.
“We beat ourselves at times in this one and there is nothing we can do about that except go back to work and get better this next week,’’ Goodson said.
