College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma 2, Iowa St. 1

Northern Sun

Minot St. 3, Upper Iowa 0

Augustana 7, Minn.-Crookston 0

St. Cloud St. 2, Sioux Falls 0

Bemidji St. 3, Wayne St. 0

Minn. St.-Mankato 1, Northern St. 0

U-Mary 2, Winona St. 1

Minn.-Duluth 2, SW Minnesota St. 1

Concordia-St. Paul 1, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-American Intercollegiate

Northeastern St. 3, Ouachita Baptist 2, 2 OTs

