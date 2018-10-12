College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 1, Michigan St. 0
Big 12
West Virginia 2, Iowa St. 0
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 2, Evansville 1
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa 1, St. Cloud St. 1, 2 OTs
Minn. St.-Mankato 8, Minn.-Crookston 0
Minn. St.-Moorhead 1, Wayne St. 0
U-Mary 1, SW Minnesota St. 0
Sioux Falls 1, Minot St. 1, 2 OTs
Winona St. 1, Minn.-Duluth 0
Augustana 1, Northern St. 0
American Rivers
Coe 7, Buena Vista 0
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Lindenwood 2, Delta St. 2, 2 OTs
Fort Hays St. 8, Southwest Baptist 0
American Rivers
Buena Vista 2, Coe 1
Iowa Community College
Marshalltown 5, William Penn 0
