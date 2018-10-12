Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 1, Michigan St. 0

Big 12

West Virginia 2, Iowa St. 0

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 2, Evansville 1

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 1, St. Cloud St. 1, 2 OTs

Minn. St.-Mankato 8, Minn.-Crookston 0

Minn. St.-Moorhead 1, Wayne St. 0

U-Mary 1, SW Minnesota St. 0

Sioux Falls 1, Minot St. 1, 2 OTs

Winona St. 1, Minn.-Duluth 0

Augustana 1, Northern St. 0

American Rivers

Coe 7, Buena Vista 0

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Lindenwood 2, Delta St. 2, 2 OTs

Fort Hays St. 8, Southwest Baptist 0

American Rivers

Buena Vista 2, Coe 1

Iowa Community College

Marshalltown 5, William Penn 0

