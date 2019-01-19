Try 1 month for 99¢

IOWA CITY -- Spencer Lee started the night with a 37-second pin and the fourth-ranked Iowa team went on to crush Rutgers 30-6 in a Big Ten Conference dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Eighth-ranked Hawkeye Austin DeSanto followed Lee's opening statement with a 6-4 decision over third-ranked Nick Suriano at 133 pounds, and second-ranked Alex Marinelli added a pin at 165 as Iowa (8-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 matches.

Hawkeye 149-pounder Pat Lugo took second-ranked Anthony Ashnault into sudden victory before falling 3-1.

No. 20 Rutgers fell to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten duals.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments