IOWA CITY -- Spencer Lee started the night with a 37-second pin and the fourth-ranked Iowa team went on to crush Rutgers 30-6 in a Big Ten Conference dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Eighth-ranked Hawkeye Austin DeSanto followed Lee's opening statement with a 6-4 decision over third-ranked Nick Suriano at 133 pounds, and second-ranked Alex Marinelli added a pin at 165 as Iowa (8-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 matches.
Hawkeye 149-pounder Pat Lugo took second-ranked Anthony Ashnault into sudden victory before falling 3-1.
No. 20 Rutgers fell to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten duals.
