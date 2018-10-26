Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

12 STEP -- Team: Bak A Doodle Doo 1,482-566. Men: Scott Bakula 686-278, Eric Frickson 647-266, Keegan Siggins 255.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rhinestones 2,636-Pioneers 913. Men: Don L. Pearce 564-202, Charles McCauley 526-198, Bob Kammeyer 488-192. Women: Karen Hintz 475-179, Emily McCauley 457-173, Bonnie Steege 442-160.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Dandelions 2,735-949. Men: Joe Blagg 609-216, Larry Fischels 571-203, Bob Faust 564, Rick Hardee 201. Women: Alice Thompson 567-203, Paulette Seal 507-193, Kathy Auringer 492, Sharon Kendall 181.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Hawks 2,679-Wrens 945. Men: Tom Zilmer 628-234, Ron Dennler 611-220, Les Aldrich 565-210. Women: Kathy Anders 533-193, Nancy Meyer 475-186, Marlene Johnson 454, Cindy Bengston 454, Diane Heitkamp 174.

