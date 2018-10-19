Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: River Rocks 2,655-908. Men: Don L. Pearce 582-209, Dennis Anderson 579, LeRoy Ketterer 538-210, Rich Novy 213. Women: Karen Hintz 472-178, Emily McCauley 461-182, Bonnie Steege 460, Kathy Mixdorf 162.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Tiger Lillies 2,632-910. Men: Bob Faust 530-199, Ken Graham 529-192, Rick Hardee 502, Bob Kammeyer 190. Women: Alice Thompson 541-219, Sharon Kendall 538-194, Kathy Auringer 520-193.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Peacocks 2,721-971. Women: Marlene Johnson 458-156, Marge Kolthoff 448-158, Donna Torsrud 423, Mary Theroith 174, Diane Heitkamp 156. Men: Ken Huffman 625-225, Ron Dennler 620-245, Tom Zilmer 616-232.

