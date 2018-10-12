Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Peacocks 2,680-977. Women: Myra Seichter 439-160, Marge Kolthoff 404-151, Mary Theroith 381-156. Men: Tom Zilmer 659-232, Ken Huffman 643-236, Ted Eldridge 562, Rich Dean 224.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Lilypads 2,704-Forget Me Nots 932. Men: Howard Durnin 539-198, Mel Gardner 526-213, Bobg Faust 506, Rick Hardee 196. Women: Sharon Kendall 503-190, Jo Engel 482, Connie Graham 477-178, Ruby Chase 175.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: 4 Does 2,667-The Happy Four 962. Men: Don L. Pearce 562, Jerry Hahn 559-221, Harry Brant 534-206, Bob Kammeyer 200. Women: Emily McCauley 567-221, Karla Harn 487-175, Kathy Mixdorf 457-200.

