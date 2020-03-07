Four Hawkeyes reach Big 10 finals

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Four University of Iowa wrestlers advanced to the finals of the Big Ten wrestling championships Saturday at Rutgers University.

Two-time defending 125 national champions Spencer Lee will be joined in the finals by Pat Lugo at 149, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 184.

The finals begin at 2:15 p.m. today and will be televised by BTN.

Lee out-scored his opponents, 35-3, and scored a technical fall over Jack Medley of Michigan, 19-3, in the semifinals. He will face Purdue’s Devin Schroeder.

Lugo topped Brayton Lee of Minnesota, 4-1, to advance to face top-seeded Sammy Sasso of Ohio State. Marinelli, seeded second, pinned Nebraska’s Shane Oster in 2 minutes and 41 seconds and will face two-time defending NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State in the finals.

Marinelli beat Joseph in last year’s Big Ten final and is seeking to become the first Iowa wrestler to win back-to-back individual titles since Sammy Brooks in 2016-17.

Kemerer, a 2017 Big Ten finalist, majored Devin Skatzka of Minnesota, 21-9, in the semifinals and will take on No. 2 Mark Hall of Penn State in the finals.