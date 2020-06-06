Former Iowa football players seek change

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz expects to learn from former Hawkeyes who say there are race-related double standards within the program he has led for the past 22 seasons.
Dozens of former Iowa football players responded on social media Friday night to a comment made by former Hawkeye James Daniels that alleged “there are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program.’’
Many detailed situations they were confronted with during their time as members of the program, ranging from run-ins they had off campus with Iowa City police to experiences they had with strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle and members of his staff.
Ferentz said in a statement released late Friday night that he was “saddened’’ to hear the comments made by the group of black players on social media.
“While I wish they had reached out to us directly, I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now,’’ Ferentz said. “As I said earlier this week, the best way to affect change is by listening. I have started reaching out to them on an individual basis to hear their stories firsthand.’’
The Iowa coach said he welcomes those discussions.
“Making change that matters involves an open dialogue and possibly some tough conversations,’’ Ferentz said. “I am glad to have the opportunity to do just that. As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to heart the messages we hear.’’
Daniels, who played at Iowa from 2015-17 and now a starting offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears, has offered his thoughts on his Twitter account several times in recent days.
After Ferentz suggested during a video conference on Wednesday that he would be opening to letting his team kneel during The National Anthem if they chose to do it together, Daniels wrote, “If the team collectively decides to kneel, this will bring about a cultural change for both Iowa football and the state of Iowa which I believe is long overdue.’’
Early Friday evening, he expounded on his earlier thoughts.
“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long,’’ Daniels wrote.
That comment sparked an avalanche of responses from other former Hawkeyes.
Running back Toren Young, who chose to forgo his final year of eligibility and left in Iowa after season, said expectations within the Iowa football complex make it difficult for black student-athletes.
“If you are a black player you quickly learn to conform to white culture (when in the building) at Iowa and if you don’t, you won’t make it very long,’’ Young wrote.
Some players said they were mocked by Doyle and his staff for the way they wore their jeans or how they styled their hair.
Manny Rugamba, a defensive back who transferred to Miami (Ohio), said the atmosphere proved challenging.
“At 18-21 years old, seeing others be treated like this made you walk around the football facility on eggshells,’’ Rugamba wrote. “Unable to be yourself constantly trying to fit the Iowa City culture caused anxiety that could be unbearable at times with your dreams and career on the line.’’
Fullback Brady Ross, who completed his career last season, responded to Rugamba’s words.
“This breaks my damn heart, man,’’ Ross wrote. “Nobody should have to put up with this stuff.’’
Amani Hooker, now playing in the secondary for the Tennessee Titans, said it was “difficult for black players to walk around the facility and be themselves, as if the way you grew up was the wrong way or wasn’t acceptable.’’
Hooker said players believed they were being judged by that and that results were impacting playing time.
Defensive lineman Faith Ekakitie, who played at Iowa from 2012-16, stood behind his former coach but has issues with Doyle and his staff.
“Coach Ferentz is one of the reasons I committed to Iowa as a high school senior. He cares. He gets it,’’ Ekakitie said. “However, for this program in particular, real change begins with coach Doyle and his strength and conditioning staff.’’
Offensive lineman Julian Vandervelde was among Hawkeyes whose heartfelt emotions poured out after reading what his teammates had to say.
The Davenport native wrote that their stories struck a nerve.
“Hearing my brothers stories I cried because we worked, ate, trained and lived together for years and I was either so blind or absorbed in my own quest to be the best me that I remained blissfully unaware of what was happening to them,’’ Vandervelde wrote.
“That makes me complicit in my eyes. Hawkeye football to me has always been a microcosm for what the world should be. People of various ethnicities, religions and backgrounds coming together for that common goal: Preparing to be the best. Tonight that view was shattered.’’
Vandervelde went on to suggest he may have been so caught up in his own work that he failed to see what others around him were dealing with.
“I missed a chance to look up, speak up and be a better brother. I’m sorry guys. I’m sorry that I let you down,’’ Vandervelde wrote, adding, “… I’m glad this truth is out there. I hope when all is said and done the changes have been made so that Hawkeye football can be a place that every little brother who comes through feels the same pride and love for the program that I do, that no one is ever made to feel lesser because of their background or skin tone.’’
Aaron Mends, who graduated from Iowa and competed last fall as a graduate transfer at Illinois State, said longstanding team guidelines and restrictions – things such as preventing players from commenting on Twitter during their time in the program and requiring players to remove earrings during interview sessions – may be at the heart of the issues.
He explained he chose to speak out in part because he is willing to help initiate change within the program.
“There are copious examples of team rules disguised as ‘culture’ that may or may not be intentionally oppressive in nature. That is part of what makes it hard to be a black player at Iowa,’’ Mends wrote.
“As we know, freedom of expression is very important to the growth and development of young men. Growth and development are ideals Iowa prides itself upon. Every good organization has rules that help them to be successful which is to be expected.’’
But Mends suggests that at a public university individuals from all walks of life need the ability to grow in their own way.
“This is not intended to defame the University of Iowa, but instead to promote change to better serve current/future players,’’ Mends wrote.
Former defensive back Jordan Lomax wrote that he believes Ferentz will address the issues.
“I stand with my fellow Hawkeye brothers advocating for cultural shift in the Iowa football program. We were disproportionally represented as a result of black players leaving the program prematurely due to either double standards or the inability of the coaching staff to relate with our culture,’’ Lomax wrote.
“I have much respect for (Ferentz) and other coaches on the staff as men of great integrity, principles and morals and I am confident they will have the ability to be part of the solution. As my brother (Ekakitie) already mentioned, the change starts in the weight room.’’’
