Former Iowa football players seek change

Offensive lineman Julian Vandervelde was among Hawkeyes whose heartfelt emotions poured out after reading what his teammates had to say.

The Davenport native wrote that their stories struck a nerve.

“Hearing my brothers stories I cried because we worked, ate, trained and lived together for years and I was either so blind or absorbed in my own quest to be the best me that I remained blissfully unaware of what was happening to them,’’ Vandervelde wrote.

“That makes me complicit in my eyes. Hawkeye football to me has always been a microcosm for what the world should be. People of various ethnicities, religions and backgrounds coming together for that common goal: Preparing to be the best. Tonight that view was shattered.’’

Vandervelde went on to suggest he may have been so caught up in his own work that he failed to see what others around him were dealing with.