Former Hawkeyes file suit against university
alert top story
{{featured_button_text}}
Attny: Iowa saying no to demands only emboldens ex-players

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. The University of Iowa said it would not pay a demand from eight Black former football players for $20 million in compensation for alleged racial discrimination they faced while they played for the Hawkeyes. The players also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and Barta. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 AP PHOTO

Five additional former Iowa football players are participating in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday alleging that they were subjected to racial discrimination during their time with the Hawkeye program.

Darian Cooper, Javon Foy, Terrence Harris, Brandon Simon and LeRon Taylor have joined a group of eight former players who initially demanded and then withdrew demands for $20 million, the firings of several Iowa coaches and administrators and changes within the Iowa program.

Maurice Fleming, Andre Harris, Marcel Joly, Kevonte Martin-Manley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Reggie Spearman and Akrum Wadley formed the original group represented by Tulsa-based attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons.

The lawsuit, Solomon-Simmons said, was filed Thursday in Polk County District Court.

The University of Iowa, the Iowa athletics department, Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta, football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, former Hawkeye strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle and interim strength and conditioning coordinator Raimond Braithwaite are listed as defendants.

Doyle and the university agreed to a $1.1 million separation agreement in June after several former players accused him of racist and demeaning behavior. Doyle has denied the allegations and the agreement was not in lieu of termination.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group alleges that they were subjected to "serious and pervasive discriminatory treatment and harassment'' during their time with the Hawkeye program.

Solomon-Simmons, in a release, said the plaintiffs he represents allege they were demeaned with racial slurs, forced to conform to hair, clothing styles and culture to fit the "Iowa Way,'' and were retaliated against for speaking out.

The attorney announced on Tuesday that the group was planning to proceed with with a lawsuit after the university was unwilling to meet demands it made in an Oct. 5 letter to the university officials.

In addition to filing the lawsuit, Solomon-Simmons said he was filing civil rights complaints with the United States Department of Education, the United States Department of Justice and the State of Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

In response to the initial letter of Oct. 5, on Oct. 18 the university denied the monetary and personnel change demands sought by the group and indicated many of other demands made for changes within the athletics department and football program had already taken place.

In a statement issued after the group's settlement demands were withdrawn, the university said "the stories shared by former athletes this summer resulted in a strong commitment to improve.

"To that end, the University of Iowa continues to work hard to become a more inclusive campus for all students. We appreciate the athletes using their voices, and we are on a positive path forward with our team.''

