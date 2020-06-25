Former Hawkeye men's BB player dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY -- Former University of Iowa basketball player Ben McGilmer has died at the age of 74. McGilmer and his teammates won the 1970 Big Ten Championship, winning all 14 games.

McGilmer’s academic and athletic career came to an abrupt halt when we was drafted into the U.S. Army after his sophomore year. He returned to Iowa City and averaged 10.3 points per game on Ralph Miller’s 1970 team that won 17 of its last 18 games.

McGilmer averaged 13.5 points in 1969 and 10.8 points as a sophomore. He played professionally overseas in Europe following his collegiate career.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ben McGilmer’s family,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “Not only was Ben a leader on Iowa’s only undefeated Big Ten Championship team, but he served his country in the middle of his eligibility.”

