Former hawkeye assistant coach dies

IOWA CITY -- Former University of Iowa men’s basketball assistant coach Ken Burmeister died in San Antonio at the age of 72 following a fight with cancer.
Burmeister coached five seasons at Iowa under head coach Lute Olson (1979-83). He helped lead the Hawkeyes to five NCAA Tournaments, including the 1980 Final Four and the 1983 Sweet 16.
Burmeister amassed a 311-280 (.526) record in 21 seasons as a collegiate head coach at four institutions: UT-San Antonio (1986-90), Loyola (1994-98), Trinity (1999), and Incarnate Word (2006-18).
