Football parents search for more information from Big Ten

Jay and Melissa Kallenberger didn’t expect any answers Friday, but they welcomed the chance to join parents of other Big Ten football players in continuing to question the Big Ten’s decision to scrap plans for a fall football season.
The parents of Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger of Bettendorf were among a group of 30 parents who participated in a rally at the conference headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., still seeking details about how and why the Big Ten in six days went from unveiling a schedule to announcing it was postponing the fall sports season.
“Who is the medical team making the decisions? What were the decisions? Who were the schools voting yes or no? We want to know that,’’ Jay Kallenberger said, addressing a group of nearly three dozen media members who showed up early Friday morning.
Kallenberger’s questions were echoed by others during the rally organized by Randy Wade, the father of Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade.
Parents representing players from Iowa and Ohio State formed the majority of the group, although parents of several Illinois and Wisconsin players were represented as well.
All believed Big Ten student-athletes are owed a more thorough explanation from commissioner Kevin Warren about how conference presidents and chancellors worked through the process of shutting down the season just days after preseason camp began.
“When you read commissioner Warren’s words (in a Wednesday response), you can hear how he feels,’’ said Julie Waggoner, the mother of Iowa defensive end John Waggoner.
“It’s fine to have fear and to be concerned and worried. We understand some people having fear, but we need to lead with facts, not fear.’’
While Warren’s public comments Wednesday acknowledged the global COVID-19 situation, Waggoner said it lacked data and details about the coronavirus’ impact in the Big Ten footprint and failed to address just how the decision was reached.
Kallenberger said the unwillingness of the Big Ten to provide players with those details remains equally disappointing.
“I’ve never heard more disappointment in Mark’s voice than what I heard the day he had his season taken away from him,’’ Kallenberger said. “The virus, it’s real and we all get that, but these guys have done everything they’ve been asked to do for months. The medical protocols, everyone is comfortable with that, and to have it end like that with no real explanation, that’s hard.’’
Although the group Friday represented parents of football players, Kallenberger said fall sports athletes in every sport at all 14 Big Ten schools deserve more information.
“The athletes, they’ve heard there was a vote to cancel and they’ve heard there was no vote, just consensus during a discussion. What really happened? They’ve left a lot of questions unanswered,’’ Kallenberger said.
While Warren indicated Wednesday that the Big Ten’s decision is final, beyond the greater transparency parents are seeking they would still prefer for the conference to change its decision and restore the fall season.
With football teams in the Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences continuing to prepare for a fall season – something Warren’s own son Powers is doing at Mississippi State – the frustration grows even more complicated.
“At the least, they deserved the chance to start the season. Three major conferences are planning to do that and Big Ten teams deserved the same,’’ Kallenberger said.
Friday’s rally was initially planned to take place in front of the office building that houses Big Ten offices.
While the offices were closed – Big Ten staff members are currently working remotely -- the group was encouraged to move off of private property by Rosemont police who had blocked off several blocks around the facility.
The parents group obliged, moving to a nearby public space where they made their point.
Kallenberger said the rally gave parents of Iowa players a chance to meet their peers from other Big Ten programs.
“We’re all in the same situation and we all want what is best for our sons,’’ Kallenberger said.
Parents of Nebraska players did not participate in Friday’s rally, but did send a second letter to the Big Ten seeking the reinstatement of the fall schedule or greater clarity about why it had been postponed.
The letter was written for the parents group by attorney Mike Flood, a former Nebraska state senator, and it demands all documents relating to the decision to postpone the season and all medical studies and data used to reach that conclusion be provided.
The letter indicated that if information is not delivered by noon on Monday, “we will have no choice but to file suit in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska.’’
