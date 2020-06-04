Ferentz wants Hawkeyes to arrive as one

The enormity of the strength and conditioning area at the facility – 23,000 square feet indoors and three adjacent practice fields – will allow for plenty of social distancing and the timing of group work is being spaced out to provide for plenty of sanitizing and cleaning to take place between arrivals.

“It’s not going to be perfect, and it’s not going to like it was last summer or the summer before that,’’ Ferentz said. “In terms of being able to come and go and all those types of things, we all realize our world has been rocked pretty hard and we’re going to have to do things differently.’’

Given that Iowa players have not trained in the facility in just shy of three months, Ferentz said the work capacity asked of players next week will be well under 50 percent of what the Hawkeyes would normally expect.

He said coaches are anxious to see what type of physical shape players will report in.

“We’re expecting a mixed bag,’’ he said.

Ferentz also expects the education to continue as players, coaches and others get to know each other even better than they have.

He anticipates everything from one-on-one talk to small group and team-wide discussions building off of talk that has already taken place.