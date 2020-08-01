Ferentz surprised by Wadley criticism

“Some of the things (suggested by Wadley) were just flat-out not true. Not true. We have never held back a (meal) card. I’m not a great record keeper, but (Iowa assistant director of football operations) Ben Hansen is meticulous. It never happened,’’ Ferentz said.

“It was stated that I said derogatory things in a press conference. Those are a matter of record. … I’ll stand behind what I said in those press conferences. As recently as May 26, his mom and I were having good conversations. I had no sense it was that bad, quite frankly.’’

Wadley claimed in June that Ferentz suggested that playing a game near where Wadley grew up and would have a chance show his teammates around the city was “the worst thing about’’ going to the 2017 bowl in New York City.

In reality, when asked about Wadley and Ihmir Smith-Marsette getting a chance to play in the game at Yankee Stadium, Ferentz said Wadley needed to be ready to deal with many ticket requests from family and friends.

“That’s the next thing he’s going to be challenged with,’’ Ferentz said. “… It’s got to be exciting and I’m sure their families are very, very excited. It’s always neat to have that kind of opportunity to play in Yankee Stadium. I’m sure those guys will hopefully be at their best.’’