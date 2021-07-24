Ferentz says Iowa will have competition at several positions

INDIANAPOLIS – With the start of fall camp less than two weeks away, Kirk Ferentz knows one thing about his 23rd Iowa football team.

The Hawkeye coach said Friday at the Big Ten’s annual kickoff that a healthy start in 2021 would benefit Iowa both on and off the field.

“I know all of us want to know the answers right now, but none of us do,’’ Ferentz said. “I don’t know how good we’ll be this year, but I can say I really like our football team.’’

In his comments at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ferentz reiterated some things he said earlier this summer, echoing that he likes the way this year’s team has worked and progressed since the start of offseason drills in January.

He said that spring practices demonstrated a step forward, something he believes must continue when the Hawkeyes begin fall camp in early August for Iowa to have an opportunity to reach its potential.

Competition will continue into fall camp at several positions.

For example, Ferentz indicated that several moving parts remain on an offensive front that will be anchored by returning all-American center Tyler Linderbaum.

Iowa continues to work to replace three starters on its defensive front as well.