Ferentz said Hawkeyes had been unflappable

“The majority of our guys have all along wanted to play,’’ Ferentz said, saying only a couple of Hawkeyes had approached him to discuss opting out of the season because of concerns about the virus.

“This is what they’ve been working for and they’ve demonstrated that more than talking about it, more than tweeting it and going on social media. They’ve been here day in and day out working in perilous circumstances.’’

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. was among Hawkeyes looking for answers Tuesday night.

“We are all confused and frustrated,’’ he wrote on Twitter. “We would love some medical evidence.’’

Ultimately, the uncertainty of it all brought things to an early end.

Herrald said unknowns surrounding the impact of competition on a body which had attracted the coronavirus impacted the thinking of his peers across the Big Ten.

Illinois chancellor Robert Jones described the discussions in recent days as being “as frank and honest as they were difficult. We recognize the intense disappointment this will bring,’’ adding that the health and safety of participants had to remain at the core of the decision-making process.