Ferentz joins elite company in Big Ten with win over Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – There may not have been a more appropriate place for Kirk Ferentz to savor a milestone victory.

Ferentz’s team dominated the Nittany Lions in the trenches, the place where Ferentz cut his coaching teeth long before he ever entertained the idea of joining Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Amos Alonzo Stagg as the only Big Ten coaches to earn 100 games against league competition.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta handed Ferentz a game ball acknowledging the feat in the locker room following the game, a celebration that Hawkeye players said was filled with emotion for a multitude of reasons.

“Somebody asked me earlier in the week about going for 100 and I really didn’t know what they were talking about. It just wasn’t something I was thinking about,’’ Ferentz said.

“But being here, it is special. I grew up watching Penn State football, spent a lot of time here in the past. Being in the locker room and getting the chance to celebrate, it’s something I’ll remember.’’

Ferentz, now in his 31st season at Iowa including nine years on Hayden Fry’s staff as an assistant in the 1980s, took time to share credit with a lot of people who impacted things along the way.