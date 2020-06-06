Ferentz enters defining moment for Iowa football

Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle was placed on administrative leave and an independent external review of the program was announced Saturday in what coach Kirk Ferentz calls “a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye football program.’’
Those steps were announced by director of athletics Gary Barta after more than two dozen former Iowa players took to social media to express concern about racial inequities within the program.
Many of their concerns targeted Doyle and the strength and conditioning program he has led throughout Ferentz’s 22 seasons as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.
“Over the past 24 hours, I have seen difficult and heartbreaking posts on social media. I appreciate the former players’ candor and have been reaching out to many of them individually to hear more about their experiences in our program,’’ Ferentz said.
“I am planning on talking to all of them in the coming days. This is a process that will take some time, but change begins by listening first.’’
Ferentz and Barta both said they have spoken with Doyle about the allegations that were posted on social media starting on Friday evening.
“They are troubling and have created a lasting impact on those players,’’ Ferentz said. “Therefore, coach Doyle has been placed on administrative leave immediately while there is an independent review. He and I agree that all parties will have their voices heard and then a decision about how to move forward will be made.’’
Barta expects to talk with current and former Hawkeyes about the allegations and said the program “must be willing to improve and change.’’
Raimond Braithwaithe, an assistant strength and conditioning coach beginning his 16th year with the Iowa program, will assume leadership of the Iowa football strength and conditioning program as returning players on the Hawkeye roster begin voluntary summer workouts on Monday.
Beyond the external review of what transpired, Ferentz said an advisory committee will be formed to examine the call for a cultural shift inside the program. He said it will examine where Iowa is at today and how it can create an improved environment in the future.
“Football is a game of discipline and sacrifice. In our program there are high standards and accountability – we have a good team of players, coaches and staff members. But, it is clear we can do more to create a welcoming and respectful environment where every player can grow, develop and become the best version of himself,’’ Ferentz said.
“As I told the team (a week ago), I am a white football coach. Teaching is what I do best. But it is also important to know when to be the student.’’
Ferentz also announced that on Thursday in response to player requests to participate in the national discussion surrounding injustice, racism and inequality that he had lifted the program’s longstanding rule which prohibited Hawkeyes from using social media during the time they were part of the program.
“You will be seeing them enter the now broader conversation,’’ Ferentz said, describing these as “painful times’’ but adding, “As a leader, you can learn a lot by listening but then you must take action. I told the team that change begins with us, but truly change begins with me.’’
Barta said Iowa already has a task force in place addressing the university’s graduation rates for black student-athletes, which lag behind the rest of Hawkeye student-athletes and the university’s student body as a whole.
He said the group has been meeting since 2018 and has interviewed current and former Hawkeyes to better understand the department’s climate toward diversity and the experiences of the student-athletes.
“It was evident at that time that we needed to improve as a department. While we have taken several steps to address those issues, there is more to do,’’ Barta said. “Ultimately, our success will be defined by our actions.’’
