Ferentz enters defining moment for Iowa football

Barta expects to talk with current and former Hawkeyes about the allegations and said the program “must be willing to improve and change.’’

Raimond Braithwaithe, an assistant strength and conditioning coach beginning his 16th year with the Iowa program, will assume leadership of the Iowa football strength and conditioning program as returning players on the Hawkeye roster begin voluntary summer workouts on Monday.

Beyond the external review of what transpired, Ferentz said an advisory committee will be formed to examine the call for a cultural shift inside the program. He said it will examine where Iowa is at today and how it can create an improved environment in the future.

“Football is a game of discipline and sacrifice. In our program there are high standards and accountability – we have a good team of players, coaches and staff members. But, it is clear we can do more to create a welcoming and respectful environment where every player can grow, develop and become the best version of himself,’’ Ferentz said.

“As I told the team (a week ago), I am a white football coach. Teaching is what I do best. But it is also important to know when to be the student.’’