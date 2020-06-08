Ferentz convinced that things must change

“There has been a lot of communication from players, both black and white, in an effort to see how we can move forward and I want to assure the players that their voices have been heard,’’ Ferentz said.

The dean of NCAA Division I college football coaches, preparing for his 22nd season at Iowa, said he expects to reach out to additional players in upcoming days.

Ferentz added he wants to learn as much as he can from as many people as possible before making any judgments.

Iowa has placed Chris Doyle on paid administrative leave after many complaints of former players centered on the words and actions of the leader of Iowa’s strength and conditioning program and director of athletics Gary Barta said an independent external review will work to determine just what took place.

Ferentz has talked with Doyle and has talked with players about their experiences with Doyle. He said those discussions will continue.

“I owe it to Chris and I owe it to our players to investigate,’’ Ferentz said.

Hawkeye assistants Brian Ferentz and Phil Parker were also singled out by players for having made insensitive remarks as well but only Doyle was placed on leave.