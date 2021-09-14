Ferentz believes Iowa's offense will be productive

“What I would be concerned about is if we don’t see continual growth,’’ he said. “That’s what we’re banking on here as we move forward. That’s for our whole football team, but especially on both lines because that’s where it shows a little bit more than other places.’’

As he watches his team practice, Ferentz sees the right attitude to facilitate growth.

He’s seen that all along and uses Richman as an example.

“These guys, they’re not overwhelmed. One thing about Mason, going back to camp, (defensive end Zach) VanValkenburg worked him one day. The next day (Richman) came back, he stood right up to it and did a really nice job,’’ Ferentz said.

“He had some scar tissue, but he didn’t carry it with him and that’s what you’re looking for, a guy to come back and take the challenge, learn from what might have gone wrong.’’

Schott returns: Offensive guard Kyler Schott returned to the practice field late last week and is expected to be available to play Saturday against Kent State.

“I don’t know how much, but he’ll play some,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Good to get him bac, certainly will be a good thing.’’