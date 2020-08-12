Extremely disappointing day for Iowa football program

There will be no Hail Mary passes or last-second field goals to rescue this fall’s Big Ten football season.
Conference presidents and chancellors reached that conclusion Tuesday, announcing the postponement of the entire 2020-21 fall sports season in the conference due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six days after unveiling a shortened, 10-game schedule that would have kept competition within the conference, first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren found himself announcing the league would not proceed with plans for playing football this fall.
The possibility of rescheduling the 2020 fall season for the spring remains on the table, something that will be evaluated in upcoming weeks and months.
But for now, the gates at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium and Illinois’ Memorial Stadium will remain shuttered because of a myriad of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
“We just believed collectively that there is too much uncertainty at this point in time in our country to encourage our student-athletes to participate in fall sports,’’ Warren said in an interview on the Big Ten Network.
Warren declined to discuss whether the decision was unanimous among senior administrators in the league, but Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz praised Iowa president Bruce Harreld and director of athletics Gary Barta for doing what they could to preserve the season as scheduled.
“This is an extremely disappointing day for everyone involved with Hawkeye football,’’ Ferentz said in a video conference. “While we respect the decision of the Big Ten, I want to thank Bruce Harreld and Gary Barta for their spirited leadership as they worked to find a path for us to play this fall.’’
Spencer Petras, competing in fall camp to become the Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback, thanked university administrators and team medical personnel for their efforts on social media but labeled the decision “heartbreaking, devastating news,’’ on Twitter, concluding, “Champions go stronger through adversity.’’
Pac-12 administrators followed the Big Ten lead, announcing 90 minutes after the Big Ten made its decision public that its schools would not participate in any athletics through the end of the calendar year.
That decision impacts Iowa as well. The Hawkeye basketball team was scheduled to play Oregon State in a December game at a neutral site in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Warren said presidents and chancellors listened to passionate arguments from administrators and coaches, but continued to keep the mental and physical health and welfare of players at the core of their decision-making process.
The father of a son who plays football at Mississippi State, Warren had consistently said there were no guarantees a season would be played.
However, the release of a schedule and medical protocol last week and the start of fall camps two days later provided players, coaches and fans with hope as administrators wrestled with their ultimate verdict.
“This is a very, very trying time,’’ Warren said. “This is one of those days you really hope in your career you never have to deal with these kinds of issues. But, that’s not the case in life.’’
The reach of the decision extends well beyond the players and coaches on a football field.
Revenue generated by the sport impacts the ability of intercollegiate athletic departments to fund a multitude of other sports and feeds local economies.
“We need football,’’ Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands said during a news conference earlier this spring. “We need a football season and fans in Kinnick. All of our programs need that.’’
A revenue drop associated with the coronavirus already led to Iowa shaving $15 million from its anticipated athletic department budget of $127.5 million for the fiscal year which began July 1.
Those figures, which included voluntary 15-percent base salary reductions for Iowa’s top-paid coaches and administrators, were predicated on the Hawkeyes having complete football and basketball seasons with fans in attendance.
Additional cuts will now likely be necessary for an Iowa athletic department which receives no tax dollars and has been self-supporting since 2007.
The losses extend beyond the campus.
Dollars generated by home football weekends help fill hotel rooms not only in Iowa City, but in the Quad-Cities and Cedar Rapids.
The most recent Iowa football economic impact survey conducted in 2014 for what was then known as the Iowa City/Coralville Convention and Visitors Bureau found that a Hawkeye home football weekend brings 51,000 visitors into Johnson County creates $14.5 million of economic activity within the county.
Over the course of a seven-game home schedule, it all adds up to around $110 million.
“This a decision that impacts a lot of people,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s a tough day for a lot of folks.’’
