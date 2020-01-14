Every Big Ten foe dangerous at home

IOWA CITY — On paper, Iowa’s next opponent doesn’t appear to be all that formidable.

Northwestern is in last place in the Big Ten and just claimed its first conference victory on Saturday against another team expected to be near the bottom of the standings. Like the Hawkeyes, the Wildcats are missing a couple of key players, too.

There’s just this one problem: The game Tuesday at 7 p.m. is on the road, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

And Big Ten teams, no matter who they are or which players they put on the court, seem to be nearly unbeatable at home this season.

Of the 37 conference games that have been played so far, 32 have been won by the home squad. The first 13 league games all were won by the home team and the trend has lingered.

“I just think the benefit is always for the home team and if all the teams are good then the numbers may skew that way,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Monday. “It could be a variety of factors. We don’t really think anything about it. I think we all know and have been to enough road venues to know it’s difficult.