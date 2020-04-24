Epenesa, Ojemudia drafted onto rosters with Hawkeyes

Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa and Michael Ojemudia are headed to NFL organizations that know what they’re getting when they add a Hawkeye to their roster.
Epenesa waited a little longer than expected Friday. But when the Buffalo Bills made the all-American defensive end the 54th overall pick in the draft, he was selected by a team which already has three other Iowa players on its roster.
The 22nd pick in the second round was the Bills’ first choice in this year’s draft. Epenesa offers not only versatility that Buffalo was looking for on its defensive front but a chance to begin developing replacements for a collection of three defensive ends who will all be 30 or older this fall in Trent Murphy, Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes.
With the Bills, Epenesa will be joining a roster that includes former Hawkeye offensive lineman and Cedar Falls native Ike Boettger, defensive back Micah Hyde and receiver Nick Easley.
An all-Big Ten defensive back, Ojemudia was selected in the third round of the draft by the Denver Broncos, who have now selected a Hawkeye in each of the last three drafts.
The lanky cornerback improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine in February, running the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds, and he follows former Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell and tight end Noah Fant to Denver. Jewell was taken by the Broncos in the fourth round in 2018 while Fant was a first-round choice a year ago.
The Broncos parted ways with a fourth Hawkeye during the offseason when long snapper Casey Kreiter signed with the New York Giants as a free agent.
The 77th overall pick in this year’s draft class, Ojemudia impressed scouts with his speed and play-making ability and is considered to have the potential to see significant playing time as a rookie for Denver.
Epenesa watched the draft with family members in the Glen Carbon, Ill., home where he grew up, sharing hugs after he became the second Iowa player to be chosen in the 2020 draft.
The first, Tampa Bay first-round pick Tristan Wirfs, said earlier Friday he believes Epenesa will enter the NFL ready to prove a point.
"People just need to put on the tape and see what he does on the field," Wirfs said. "I think a lot of teams missed out, and somebody’s going to get an absolute steal in the draft. He’s going to get there with a chip on his shoulder. I know he is. He’s going to be a force."
Epenesa said during a conference call Friday he was somewhat disappointed when he wasn't taken earlier, but likes the idea of joining a defense which ranked third in the NFL in fewest yards allowed.
"This defense has proven what it can do and they're adding me to it, so they believe that I can contribute,'' Epenesa said. "My mindset coming in is that I'm helping team as much as I can.''
Epenesa said he's never been to Buffalo, but he does know the Bills quarterback. His first collegiate sack was of then-Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen in Iowa's 2017 opener at Kinnick Stadium.
"Going into the game, we knew who he was and what he's about. To this day, there's no quarterback I've sacked who is tougher than Josh Allen,'' Epenesa said.
Epenesa is the first Hawkeye defender to be taken as high as the second round of the draft since Josh Jackson was selected with the 45th overall pick by the Packers in 2018.
The last time an Iowa defensive lineman was selected in the first two rounds of the draft was 2011 when the Buccaneers chose Adrian Clayborn.
Epenesa was a two-time all-Big Ten selection but just a one-year starter for the Hawkeyes when he decided to forgo his final year of eligibility after being named as the defensive most valuable player in Iowa’s Holiday Bowl rout of USC.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder led the Big Ten in sacks a sophomore and was the Hawkeyes’ leader in sacks and tackles for a loss in each of the last two seasons.
Epenesa finished with 11.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss among his 49 tackles for Iowa last season, starting all 13 games after rotating at the right end position his first two seasons.
He also forced four fumbles, recorded nine quarterback hurries and broke up three passes during the 2019 season.
Ojemudia was the first defensive player taken by the Broncos in this year’s draft class. The 6-1, 200-pound cornerback is the fourth Iowa defensive back in four years to be selected in the NFL draft.
"It really is a dream come true,'' Ojemudia said. "When I saw the area code pop up on my phone, my heart dropped because I feel like that's the perfect place for me. Just all the stars aligned. I'm going to bring some grittiness to that DB room.''
The Farmington Hills, Mich., native earned second-team all-Big Ten honors as a senior after recording 52 tackles, intercepting three passes and breaking up nine more to lead the Hawkeye secondary. He also recovered one fumble.
An engineering major, Ojemudia also intercepted three passes as a junior and totaled 125 tackles in the 51 games he played for Iowa over the past four seasons.
The NFL concludes its draft today with rounds four through seven selected beginning at 11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!