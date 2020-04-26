Epenesa motivated by draft fall

Before ending a draft night conversation with A.J. Epenesa, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott offered some thoughts to the Iowa defensive end his team selected with the 54th pick in this year’s NFL Draft.
“A lot of people passed on you. Just remember that,’’ McDermott said during the Friday phone call. “Remember that for the rest of your career.’’
Epenesa’s response?
“I’ll never forget it.’’
Projected to selected as early as the middle of the first round as recently as January, the Hawkeye all-American who dropped to the latter half of the second round following a pedestrian NFL Combine performance plans to use it all as motivation.
Epenesa watched it all unfold from the family room of his parent’s home in Glen Carbon, Ill., a time he described as a combination of “anxiety and anticipation’’ as he waited to become the first Iowa defensive lineman since 2011 to be selected in the first two rounds of the draft.
In a conference call following his selection, Epenesa conceded that he was a little disappointed in how it all played out.
“I was looking forward to possibly being a first-round draft pick, but I just needed one team to give me an opportunity,’’ Epenesa said. “That’s what the Bills have done and I’m looking to make the most of it. I’m starting from the bottom and I will try to work my way up.’’
He said in reality, the situation isn’t all that different from the one he encountered at Iowa.
Arriving as a five-star recruit, Epenesa didn’t earn a starting opportunity until last fall as a junior.
He rotated at an end position behind two other ends currently on NFL rosters, Anthony Nelson and Parker Hesse.
“I worked my way through the ranks at Iowa and it was good for me,’’ Epenesa said. “I feel like I am ready to take the next step and I’m confident that I’m making the move at the right time.’’
Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane believes that is the case as well.
With no first-round pick available, Epenesa was the Bills’ first choice in this year’s draft and Beane said the 6-foot-5, 280-pound end fit what his organization was looking for in an end, something beyond a time of 5.04 seconds in the 40-yard dash which ranked as the second worst among end prospects at the NFL Combine.
“Like anything, you get some follow-up texts from people around the league and I think people definitely had him much higher than he went,’’ Beane said in a news conference late Friday night.
“The 40 time, that happens to people. Certain people have parameters. If a guy, whatever position, they’re going to drop the value if they don’t meet certain measurables. I got play speed and production in watching the film. I rely more on that.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, in an interview with the Bills’ team website, said Buffalo made a wise decision.
“I think the Bills have gotten a steal. This guy is a really good football player,’’ Ferentz said, saying he believed Epenesa would have shown improvement in all statistical areas if Iowa’s pro day had not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beane said he believes Epenesa will be a good fit with a veteran defense which last season ranked as the third best in the NFL.
“He’s just a good football player,’’ Beane said.
Like all of the selections in this year’s draft, Epenesa’s work will continue at home for now.
A family friend owns a private gym where he has been able to work out and Epenesa has been running in a park and on the streets in his hometown to stay in shape.
“I want to be ready when it’s time,’’ Epenesa said. “I’m going to go in there with something to prove. I believe I can contribute and mindset is going to be that I will make stops and do what I do to. My focus won’t change, I want to win games. I’m excited to get started and meet my new teammates.’’
That includes Bills defensive back Micah Hyde, a former Hawkeye who Epenesa looks forward to meeting.
“We played for the same coach in (current Iowa defensive coordinator Phil) Parker so it will be good to have some other Iowa guys around,’’ Epenesa said.
