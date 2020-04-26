Epenesa highly motivated by second round pick

He said in reality, the situation isn’t all that different from the one he encountered at Iowa.

Arriving as a five-star recruit, Epenesa didn’t earn a starting opportunity until last fall as a junior.

He rotated at an end position behind two other ends currently on NFL rosters, Anthony Nelson and Parker Hesse.

“I worked my way through the ranks at Iowa and it was good for me,’’ Epenesa said. “I feel like I am ready to take the next step and I’m confident that I’m making the move at the right time.’’

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane believes that is the case as well.

With no first-round pick available, Epenesa was the Bills’ first choice in this year’s draft and Beane said the 6-foot-5, 280-pound end fit what his organization was looking for in an end, something beyond a time of 5.04 seconds in the 40-yard dash which ranked as the second worst among end prospects at the NFL Combine.

“Like anything, you get some follow-up texts from people around the league and I think people definitely had him much higher than he went,’’ Beane said in a news conference late Friday night.