Doyle named Big Ten Player of the Year

IOWA CITY – Kathleen Doyle doesn’t remember when she earned her first floor burn chasing after a loose basketball.
That intensity, that desire has always been part of her game.
“I just like to compete,’’ the Iowa senior said. “If you’re going to play a game, play it to win and do everything you can to make that happen.’’
Doyle has done about everything this season for an Iowa women’s basketball team that finished a 23-6 regular season with a 14-4 record in the Big Ten and the third seed for this week’s conference tournament.
She’s helped the Hawkeyes craft some unexpected success in a season when Iowa had to replace three starters from an Elite Eight team that was led by national player of the year Megan Gustafson.
Now, Doyle shares something else with Gustafson.
In addition to being unanimously chosen to all-Big Ten teams selected by league coaches and a media panel, she was named Monday as the Big Ten player of the year, an award Gustafson claimed the past two seasons while dominating in the post.
“While a lot of people were looking back to last season, our team spent the offseason and the preseason looking forward and working to become the best team we can become,’’ Doyle said. “For me, that means becoming the best player I can be and doing what I can to help the team.’’
Doyle is the sixth Hawkeye to win the award, adding her name to a list of honorees that includes Michelle Edwards in 1988, Franthea Price in 1990, Toni Foster in 1993, Tangela Smith in 1998 and Gustafson the past two seasons.
The 5-foot-9 guard from LaGrange Park, Illinois, earned the honor after finishing fourth in the Big Ten in scoring with an average of 18.2 points per game and leading the conference with an average of 6.4 assists per game.
Doyle also ranked third in the Big Ten with a 79.1-percent shooting touch at the free-throw line and eighth in the league with 44.6 percent shooting from the field.
She also finished the regular season eighth in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio and was 10th in the Big Ten with an average of 1.7 steals per game.
“Kathleen has put our team on her back at times this season,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “She is willing us to victories. I will go to battle with that kid any day because I know she is going to give you everything she has.’’
Doyle was the final member of Iowa’s 2016 recruiting class, joining the Hawkeyes after initially committing to Nebraska but opting for the Hawkeyes when Connie Yori resigned as the Cornhuskers’ coach in the spring of 2016.
“I always believe things happen for a reason and I ended up where I was meant to be,’’ Doyle said. “It’s been an incredible experience.’’
Doyle earned a spot on the Big Ten all-freshman team following the 2016-17 season and then earned second-team all-league honors from the coaches as a sophomore before earning first-team honors as a junior and senior.
Iowa sophomore Monika Czinano was named by the media panel as a first-team all-Big Ten choice after averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while senior Makenzie Meyer received second-team recognition after averaging 14.4 points and leading the team in 3-point shooting.
The Hawkeyes’ McKenna Warnock was named to the all-freshman team selected by conference coaches. Warnock averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for Iowa.
Northwestern coach Joe McKeown was named the Big Ten coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to a share of their first league regular season title in 30 years, while the Wildcats’ Veronica Burton, a sophomore guard, was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year.
Maryland’s Ashley Owusu was selected as the Big Ten freshman of the year and Nebraska’s Leigha Brown was picked as the sixth player of the year in the league.