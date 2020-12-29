Defensive back Xavior Williams transfers from UNI to Iowa

Iowa’s football program has never been a frequent shopper in the NCAA transfer portal, but the Hawkeyes won’t hesitate to select something that seems to be the right fit.
“For us, it’s something that has to make sense,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Sunday.
Monday night, the Hawkeyes found that fit in Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back who prepped for West Burlington-Notre Dame announced on social media that he was joining the Iowa program for his senior season.
“I knew when I entered the transfer portal I was going to have to make a big decision. After a lot of time and consideration, I have decided to commit to the University of Iowa,’’ Williams wrote on Twitter.
He thanked UNI coach Mark Farley, his assistants and the Panthers’ strength and academic staffs for helping him develop as a player and person and thanked Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive coordinator Phil Parker for the opportunity he has been given.
Williams, who placed his name into the transfer portal when the Missouri Valley Football Conference delayed the start of its season until February, ultimately selected Iowa over opportunities from Kansas State and North Carolina State.
The Burlington native expects to enroll at Iowa in January and take part in the Hawkeyes’ offseason workouts.
“I am excited to begin this journey,’’ Williams wrote.
He arrives at Iowa after three strong years with the Panthers, earning freshman all-American recognition in 2017 and earning all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors the past two seasons.
He was a first-team all-league pick as a sophomore as a cornerback and a second-team choice last season as he transitioned to a safety position for the Panthers.
Williams finished with 50 tackles last season for UNI, intercepting one pass and breaking up 13 more. He also recovered two fumbles.
He joins an Iowa secondary that had just one senior, cornerback Matt Hankins, among the eight players listed on its depth chart for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
Ferentz has said Iowa does survey the transfer portal regularly and will pursue players that would fit the Hawkeye program both in terms of the position they play and from a character perspective.
He recently used as an example defensive tackle Jack Heflin, a graduate transfer from Northern Illinois.
“He worked hard, stepped in and really helped solidify our defensive line this season,’’ Ferentz said. “In his case, it worked the way it is supposed to work and was a benefit to both the player and the team.’’
Ferentz also pointed to two quarterbacks who left the Hawkeye program, Cody Sokol who went on to start at Louisiana Tech and Jake Rudock who transferred to Michigan, as players who benefitted from the process.
“On our end, we will give it our due diligence and if we see someone who will be a good fit, we will pursue,’’ Ferentz said. “But we will be cautious and be respectful of the process.’’