Defensive back Dejean picks Iowa

Shortly thereafter, Dejean received a call from Ferentz congratulating Dejean on the decision.

“They’re all excited about it,” Dejean said. “We talked about where he sees me as a player. He thinks I fit in just right with them and what I bring to the table.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Hawkeyes started looking at Dejean following a visit to a summer camp following his sophomore year.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen as quickly as it did,” Dejean said. “When I went out there for the camp, I didn’t sit down with the coaches, but I went back in August, and listened to what they had planned for me. I was shocked, and it’s a dream come true. I’ve always grown up a Hawkeye fan.”

Dejean was a big factor in helping the Falcons win the Class 2A title in November at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

As a free safety, Dejean had five interceptions for 155 yards. He returned two of those five picks for TDs.

Allen believes the best skill Dejean has as a defensive back is his instinct. He can read a play and he likes to study his opponents by watching game film.