Dallas finds a 'perfect' choice in Golston
NFL DRAFT

Dallas finds a 'perfect' choice in Golston

  • Updated
Following Iowa’s Pro Day last month, Chauncey Golston joked that representatives from NFL teams kept asking him if he was perfect.

“They said they couldn’t find anybody to say anything bad about me, that there wasn’t any dirt to find,” Golston said.

That reputation, the willingness he displayed to be team-first player when he moved from defensive end to tackle at the Senior Bowl and the steady growth he showed during his career in a Hawkeye uniform led the Dallas Cowboys to make Golston the first Iowa player selected in the NFL Draft.

Dallas, which took defensive players with its first four draft choices, selected Golston with the 21st pick of the third round. He was the 84th choice overall in the NFL’s three-day, seven-round draft and the only Hawkeye taken in the draft’s first three rounds.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Detroit native saw his stock rise throughout the pre-draft process, making him the third Hawkeye defensive end in as many years to be selected in the draft.

Golston follows 2020 second-round pick A.J. Epenesa and 2019 fourth-round choice Anthony Nelson.

He is the first Iowa player to be chosen by Dallas since linebacker Anthony Hitchens was taken by the Cowboys in the fourth round in 2014.

Golston landed his opportunity after the most dominant season of his college career, earning first-team all-Big Ten honors after finishing with 45 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks during Iowa’s shortened 6-2 season.

His tackle total matched teammate Daviyon Nixon for the most among defensive linemen in the Big Ten this season. He also intercepted one pass, forced one fumble, broke up one pass and recorded three quarterback pressures.

As a junior in 2019, Golston led the conference and ranked sixth nationally with three fumble recoveries.

With the selection of Golston, the Hawkeyes have now had at least one player chosen in each of the last 44 years.

