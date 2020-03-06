Czinano learned a lot from Gustafson

IOWA CITY – As defending champion Iowa prepares for its Big Ten tournament opener tonight, the Hawkeyes’ “Baby Post’’ has a chance to show her continued growth.
Monika Czinano had a front-row seat and a handful of minutes a year ago as Iowa earned its first conference tourney title since 2001, a choice spot to watch Megan Gustafson rule the court at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis where the Hawkeyes return to the court around 7:45 p.m. today.
While Gustafson – the player who nicknamed Czinano “Baby Post” – was putting up 45 points against Maryland in last year’s title game, Czinano was watching and preparing for what has become a breakthrough sophomore season.
“It’s such a cute relationship,’’ Czinano said with a laugh Wednesday. “I learned so much from being around Megan and learning from her. It’s all helping me now.’’
As a freshman in Iowa’s three Big Ten tourney games a year ago, Czinano played a combined 15 minutes and contributed six points and one rebound to the Hawkeyes’ championship effort.
The minutes were typical for Czinano during a rookie collegiate season which saw her average 1.9 points but gain so much more through experiences which led her from being a role player a year ago to being recognized this week as a first-team all-Big Ten selection.
“Sometimes last year, I knew what I needed to do, but I just didn’t know how to do it,’’ Czinano said.
She spent the offseason figuring that all out, preparing for an expanded role and a level of consistent performance that has the 6-foot-3 sophomore ranking among the nation’s elite.
Czinano not only averages 16.1 points per game. She leads all NCAA Division I players in field-goal percentage, knocking down shots at a 69.6-percent pace.
“I told her, ‘Megan was fifth as a sophomore and here you are leading the country,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “You’ve already got that on her.’’
Bluder has been impressed with Czinano’s shot selection this season, saying she hasn’t seen her take many bad shots.
“She understands that she doesn’t ever have to force shots,’’ Bluder said.
“She doesn’t have the weight that maybe Megan had last year, the feeling that ‘I have to make this many shots or our team’s not going to win.’ Monika doesn’t have anywhere near that amount of pressure. She has a (Kathleen) Doyle, she has a Makenzie (Meyer). She has all these people around her who can score.’’
That has provided space for Czinano to deliver consistent performances for the Hawkeyes.
Czinano didn’t miss more than one shot in nine games during Iowa’s 23-6 season, work that includes going 10-for-11 from the field in road games at Minnesota and Purdue and connecting on all seven shots she attempted in a loss at Maryland.
“She’s on everybody’s scouting reports now. The proof is in the pudding. She’s done it,’’ Bluder said. “For her to be able to maintain it against everybody’s best efforts inside, that’s been really remarkable.’’
Bluder would like to see the ball in Czinano’s hands in a position to score a little more frequently.
That’s something that will happen naturally moving forward, part of growth Czinano feels has been facilitated by her work with associate head coach Jan Jensen.
An assistant on Bluder’s staff since shortly after her playing days at Drake where her jersey has been retired, Jensen has a well-earned reputation for developing quality post players.
“Everything she tells you, you know that number one, it’s coming from an amazing coach, and number two, she’s someone who really cares about you,’’ Czinano said. “When criticism comes, you know it’s constructive and for the best.’’
Eying improved rebounding among other elements of her game, Czinano said she’s far from a finished product.
That’s something else she learned a year ago while watching Gustafson.
“Megan never slowed down, ever,’’ Czinano said.
Bluder sees that among the reasons Iowa’s “Baby Post’’ still has plenty of reasons to grow.
“I wish I could say I knew Monika was going to be this good, but I can’t,’’ Bluder said. “I think she’s exceeded everybody’s expectations. We’re thrilled because she just embraced it last year, worked hard, was a like a sponge to Megan, wanting to learn everything.’’