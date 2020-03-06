Czinano learned a lot from Gustafson

“Sometimes last year, I knew what I needed to do, but I just didn’t know how to do it,’’ Czinano said.

She spent the offseason figuring that all out, preparing for an expanded role and a level of consistent performance that has the 6-foot-3 sophomore ranking among the nation’s elite.

Czinano not only averages 16.1 points per game. She leads all NCAA Division I players in field-goal percentage, knocking down shots at a 69.6-percent pace.

“I told her, ‘Megan was fifth as a sophomore and here you are leading the country,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “You’ve already got that on her.’’

Bluder has been impressed with Czinano’s shot selection this season, saying she hasn’t seen her take many bad shots.

“She understands that she doesn’t ever have to force shots,’’ Bluder said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“She doesn’t have the weight that maybe Megan had last year, the feeling that ‘I have to make this many shots or our team’s not going to win.’ Monika doesn’t have anywhere near that amount of pressure. She has a (Kathleen) Doyle, she has a Makenzie (Meyer). She has all these people around her who can score.’’