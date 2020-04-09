Column: Garza's future remains a mystery

As he has accumulated more postseason awards than any player in Iowa basketball history, both in terms of quantity and quality, the question has loomed larger and larger.
Will Luka Garza return to Iowa for his senior season?
It’s obvious what Hawkeyes fans would like him to do.
It’s apparent what NBA talent experts think he should do.
The only thing that matters is what Garza wants to do.
And we’ve received very few hints about what the 6-foot-11 point-producing prodigy has in mind.
What he decides will have a major impact on how Iowa’s basketball team is viewed going into next season.
If he comes back, the Hawkeyes could be a preseason national top-10 team. If he goes pro, some may view them as a marginal NCAA tournament hopeful.
So this is a very important decision for all involved.
With the NBA draft still 2½ months away, there is widespread disagreement among the experts regarding prospects for the draft.
One thing they do seem to agree on is that Garza isn’t much of a prospect.
Single-season scoring records and staggering streaks of 20-point games clearly don’t mean anything when gauging how a player going to produce at the next level.
Consider, for example, how the alleged experts view the players coming out of the Big Ten:
- Bleacher Report has four Big Ten players listed among its top 50 draft prospects. Maryland’s Jalen Smith is 27th, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston is 36th, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu is 47th and Michigan State’s Aaron Henry is 49th.
- CBS Sports’ top 50 is completely different. It starts with Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman at No. 20, followed by Winston (27), Smith (35), Dosunmu (38), Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu (44), Henry (45) and Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp (49). (About half of those players haven’t even entered their names into the draft yet and may not.)
- The Sporting News’ latest mock draft has Smith going 24th and Tillman 28th in the first round.
- Nbadraftroom.com has a two-round mock draft that has Smith (21st) and Oturu (27th) going in the first round with Penn State’s Lamar Stevens (37th), Dosunmu (38th) and Tillman (51st) in the second round. It also mentions four other Big Ten players as potential draftees: Winston, Maryland’s Anthony Cowan, Michigan’s Jon Teske and Penn State’s Michael Watkins.
You get the idea. Even though he was the Big Ten’s player of the year and won six national player of the year awards, there is no mention of Garza anywhere as great pro material.
They think Teske might be a prospect but they don’t like the guy who scored 77 points against him in two games last season.
They think highly of Henry, who scored 300 points all season, but they don’t think much of someone who scored that many in the final six weeks.
With no individual workouts or anything like that going on this spring because of COVID-19, there’s not much chance for anyone to improve their stock.
Garza isn’t going to get an opportunity to convince an NBA team that he has more going for him than what they’ve seen on film.
We don’t even know at this point if Garza will even put his name into the draft. He has until April 26 to do so.
Right now, there are only nine non-seniors from the Big Ten who have declared for the draft. Last year at this point there was close to 20.
COVID-19 has prompted a lot of kids to pause and ponder. It may prompt a lot of them to stay in school.
So maybe Garza is planning to come back to Iowa for a final season?
He likes college basketball, probably more than most players, and he undoubtedly feels there is unfinished business from a team standpoint. He doesn’t come from an impoverished background. He’s not one of those kids who needs a pro paycheck to help his family.
But what could he possibly do next season to improve his stock?
No matter how hard he works at it — and no one works harder — it’s hard to imagine him scoring more than 23.9 points per game. With Jordan Bohannon, Jack Nunge and presumably Patrick McCaffery coming back, there are going to be fewer shots to go around.
It seems certain that Iowa will have more team success next season if Garza returns. Maybe a lot more. But is that going to make him more attractive as a pro prospect?
He also would be risking injury. Something could happen to make him even less of a prospect than he is now.
It’s a tough call. The hope is that fans won’t hold it against him for whatever he decides.
As great as it would be see him return for another season, you can’t fault him for taking his shot on the heels of an absolutely extraordinary season.
