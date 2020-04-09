Column: Garza's future remains a mystery

They think highly of Henry, who scored 300 points all season, but they don’t think much of someone who scored that many in the final six weeks.

With no individual workouts or anything like that going on this spring because of COVID-19, there’s not much chance for anyone to improve their stock.

Garza isn’t going to get an opportunity to convince an NBA team that he has more going for him than what they’ve seen on film.

We don’t even know at this point if Garza will even put his name into the draft. He has until April 26 to do so.

Right now, there are only nine non-seniors from the Big Ten who have declared for the draft. Last year at this point there was close to 20.

COVID-19 has prompted a lot of kids to pause and ponder. It may prompt a lot of them to stay in school.

So maybe Garza is planning to come back to Iowa for a final season?

He likes college basketball, probably more than most players, and he undoubtedly feels there is unfinished business from a team standpoint. He doesn’t come from an impoverished background. He’s not one of those kids who needs a pro paycheck to help his family.