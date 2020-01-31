College wrestling: No. 1 Iowa, No. 2 Penn State set for CHA

“It’s the biggest dual because it’s the next one on our schedule,’’ he said. “That’s always been our way of thinking and that doesn’t change this week. We have one of the best teams in the country coming into Carver, a sellout crowd, it should electric, and it will be more good competition for our guys.’’

The Hawkeye lineup could include as many as five Pennsylvania natives – Max Murin remains questionable at 141 as he works his way back from what Brands calls a “little setback’’ – but for Lee, Austin DeSanto at 133, Kaleb Young at 157 and Michael Kemerer at 174 – this meet hits home.

“Pennsylvania is where I grew up but Iowa is home now,’’ said Kemerer, 8-0 and ranked second heading into his expected match-up against Hall, who is 15-0 and top ranked. “There’s no regrets with how it all worked out.’’

Kemerer’s energy now centers on preparing for the Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-0 Big Ten) and the challenge he faces from Hall.

“I expect seven minutes of good, hard wrestling, maybe more,’’ Kemerer said. “I feel like this is a good opportunity for me, a chance to really show my talent. I know that I’m going to have to be at my best. There really isn’t a choice.’’