College wrestling: No. 1 Iowa pins Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto and Jaydin Eierman set the tone early as No. 1 Iowa rolled to a 35-4 win over Minnesota Friday in Big Ten wrestling action.

Lee pinned Patrick McKee in 1 minute and 52 seconds to open the match, while DeSanto followed with a technical fall at 133 and Eierman scored a major decision over Marco Polanco, 22-9, at 141.

The Hawkeyes (2-0) won nine of 10 matches as the scored their biggest victory over the Golden Gophers since winning 44-2 in 1992.

Iowa also got major decisions from Michael Kemerer at 174 and Jacob Warner at 197.

The Hawkeyes host No. 2 Michigan and No. 10 Illinois on Jan. 31.

