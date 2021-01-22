 Skip to main content
College wrestling: No. 1 Iowa pins Minnesota
COLLEGE WRESTLING

College wrestling: No. 1 Iowa pins Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto and Jaydin Eierman set the tone early as No. 1 Iowa rolled to a 35-4 win over Minnesota Friday in Big Ten wrestling action.

Lee pinned Patrick McKee in 1 minute and 52 seconds to open the match, while DeSanto followed with a technical fall at 133 and Eierman scored a major decision over Marco Polanco, 22-9, at 141.

The Hawkeyes (2-0) won nine of 10 matches as the scored their biggest victory over the Golden Gophers since winning 44-2 in 1992.

Iowa also got major decisions from Michael Kemerer at 174 and Jacob Warner at 197.

The Hawkeyes host No. 2 Michigan and No. 10 Illinois on Jan. 31.

college logo - iowa.jpg

Iowa 35, Minnesota 4

125 – Spencer Lee (Iowa) pinned Patrick McKee, 1:52, 133 – Austin DeSanto (Iowa) tech. fall over Boo Dryden, 21-2, 141 – Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) maj dec. Marco Poloanco, 22-9, 149 – Max Murin (Iowa) dec. Michael Blockhus, 5-1, 157 – Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Brayton Lee, 4-3, 165 – Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. Andrew Sparks, 8-4, 174 – Michael Kemerer (Iowa) maj. Dec. Jake Allar, 12-4, 184 – Nelson Brands (Iowa) dec. Isaiah Salazar, 10-6, 197 – Jacob Warner (Iowa) major dec. Garrett Joles, 13-2, Hwt. – Gable Steveson (Minn) dec. Tony Cassioppi, 14-6.

Extra matches

133 – Cullan Schriever (Iowa) major dec. Jake Gilva, 14-5, 141 – Jake Bergeland (Minn) dec. Carter Happel, 5-4, 157 – Cael Carlson (Minn) dec. Bretli Reyna, 5-4, 174 – Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) dec. Sam Skillings, 10-4, 197 – Zach Glazier (Iowa) dec. Dylan Anderson, 10-3. 

