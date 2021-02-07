College wrestling: No. 1 Hawkeyes jump Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A quick start and strong finish keyed the top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 33-14 win over No. 11 Ohio State on Sunday at Holloway Gymnasium.

The Hawkeyes ran out to a 17-0 lead behind two pins and a technical from Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman and Austin DeSanto. After the Buckeyes closed to within three points, 17-14, Iowa finished the dual winning four straight to record its largest margin of victory in the series in 10 years.

The Hawkeyes won seven of 10 matches overall, scoring bonus points in five bouts.

“You go out, you wrestle, and you do your job. That’s what they did,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “There are different things thrown at you as you’re going down the path to get ready to compete. Our guys responded well.”

Top-ranked Lee opened the scoring with his fourth consecutive first-period fall at 125. He led 14-0 before securing the pin in one minute, 32 seconds, and has outscored his four opponents, 38-0, in seven minutes, 12 seconds of mat time this season.