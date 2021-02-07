College wrestling: No. 1 Hawkeyes jump Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A quick start and strong finish keyed the top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 33-14 win over No. 11 Ohio State on Sunday at Holloway Gymnasium.
The Hawkeyes ran out to a 17-0 lead behind two pins and a technical from Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman and Austin DeSanto. After the Buckeyes closed to within three points, 17-14, Iowa finished the dual winning four straight to record its largest margin of victory in the series in 10 years.
The Hawkeyes won seven of 10 matches overall, scoring bonus points in five bouts.
“You go out, you wrestle, and you do your job. That’s what they did,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “There are different things thrown at you as you’re going down the path to get ready to compete. Our guys responded well.”
Top-ranked Lee opened the scoring with his fourth consecutive first-period fall at 125. He led 14-0 before securing the pin in one minute, 32 seconds, and has outscored his four opponents, 38-0, in seven minutes, 12 seconds of mat time this season.
DeSanto, ranked No. 4 at 133, extended the lead to 11-0, scoring three takedowns with two turns in the first period, and adding three more takedowns in the second before terminating his match. Eierman, ranked No. 1 at 141, kept it rolling with a second-period pin.
Ohio State put together consecutive wins at 149, 157 and 165, totaling 14 team points with a fall, technical fall and decision. No. 5 Max Murin battled No. 2 Sammy Sasso to a 2-2 score heading into the third period, but Sasso turn a Murin shot in a cradle and won by fall in six minutes, 53 seconds.
At 157, Bretli Reyna made his varsity debut, dropping a 4-3 decision, and at 165, No. 6 Ethan Smith topped Zach Axmear, 18-3.
Top-ranked Michael Kemerer put Iowa back on the board with a 3-1 win over No. 4 Kaleb Romero at 174. Eighth-ranked Nelson Brands turned a first-period takedown into a 3-0 win against No. 17 Rocky Jordan at 184, and No. 3 Jacob Warner clinched the dual, rolling to a 11-1 major victory at 197.
Iowa wrestled without starters Kaleb Young (157) and Alex Marinelli (165).
Iowa 33, Ohio State 14
125—Spencer Lee (IA) pinned Brady Koontz, 1:32. 133—Austin DeSanto (IA) tech. fall Dylan Koontz, 19-4. 141—Jaydin Eierman (IA) pinned Anthony Echemendia, 5:23. 149—Sammy Sasso (OSU) pinned Max Murin, 6:53. 157—Elijah Cleary (OSU) dec. Bretli Reyna, 4-3. 165—Ethan Smith (OSU) tech. fall, Zach Axmear, 18-3. 174—Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. Kaleb Romero (OSU), 3-1. 184—Nelson Brands (IA) dec. Rocky Jordan, 3-0. 197—Jacob Warner (IA) dec. Chase Singletary (OSU), 11-1. 285—Tony Cassioppi (IA) pinned Tate Orndorff, 4:52.