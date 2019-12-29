IOWA CITY — Abe Assad is like a number of the 22 wrestlers Iowa will send into competition at the Midlands Championships.
The two-day tournament that begins at 9:30 a.m. today at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Ill., is a measuring stick of sorts as the Hawkeyes near the midpoint of the season.
“This is an opportunity for me to showcase my skills and see where I am at,’’ said Assad, a freshman 184-pounder who is among five Hawkeyes expected to make their Midlands debuts.
“This is a good chance for me to see where I’m at and find out what kind of success I can have in a tournament like this.’’
That, coach Tom Brands said, is only part of the objective.
“If you’re going to the Midlands to just throw your hat in the ring, you’re going for the wrong reason,’’ Brands said. “This is all about being the best you can be one match at time.’’
Brands views the Midlands as a barometer of sorts beyond how wrestlers finish in their weight class.
“It’s a barometer as far as evaluation goes, too, a good chance for coaches to see how guys respond in a tournament situation,’’ Brands said.
Iowa has won the team championship at the Midlands each of the past six seasons and the Iowa lineup includes a pair of defending champions, Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds and Alex Marinelli at 165. Marinelli also won his weight class in 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
The Iowa lineup will also include another 2017 Midlands winner, 157 champ Michael Kemerer, now competing at 174, and two wrestlers who finished second in the tournament a year ago, Spencer Lee at 125 and Max Murin at 141.
Bettendorf’s Paul Glynn will also be among Hawkeye wrestlers competing in the tournament, looking to build off a fifth-place finish at 133 a year ago at the Midlands.
“People are going to see a lot of firepower from our guys. We have two freshmen wrestling. We just have a lot going on from a development standpoint as well,’’ Brands said.
The tournament could have an impact at the two spots in the Hawkeye lineup where Iowa still has ongoing competition for starting roles.
“At 141, it seems like Murin has things under control but don’t tell that to Carter Happel and we’re still looking at things at 184,’’ Brands said, referencing a weight where Nelson Brands and Cash Wilcke continue to compete.
“There’s just a lot of things in play, so this is an important tournament coming up,’’ Brands said.
Courier Sports Reporter Jim Nelson's most memorable stories of 2019
Courier Sports Reporter Jim Nelson's most memorable stories of 2019
My favorite stories from this year is a list of champions, both on and off the football field and wrestling mat.
After 30-plus years of writing about wins and losses, none of that mattered to Mason McCartan. His only hope after a horrific sledding acciden…
Did I think Drew Foster was a pretty darn good wrestler before Pittsburgh? Heck yeah! But still his run to become UNI’s first national champio…
This was a story I heard about last March while riding to the NCAA Division I wrestling championships with Kyle Briggs’ dad, Dick. Once I hear…
Man, this one was a tough article to write. Kenny was one of my all-time favorite Wartburg College wrestlers. From his East Coast accent to hi…
Northern Iowa hadn’t had a new starting quarterback in 2 ½ years. Here was a guy who just wanted to have a chance to play his natural position…
Jim Nelson covers University of Northern Iowa football, prep sports and myriad other sports, and has been honored statewide for his coverage o…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.