IOWA CITY – Spencer Lee smiled.

“Don’t you have a tougher question?” his quizzical look seemed to say.

“Yeah, Pat Smith, Logan Stieber, Cael Sanderson and then Kyle Dake, of course,” Lee rattled off rapid fire. “Come on, man.”

The Iowa Hawkeye star has an encyclopedic knowledge of all things wrestling.

Asking Lee if he knows the four, four-time individual wrestling champions in NCAA Division I history is like lobbying a slow pitch softball to Barry Bonds.

Now, two days from the start of NCAA Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lee and counterpart Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell University are on the precipice of joining that elite group.

Both Lee at 125 and Diakomihalis at 149 are seeking their fourth individual crowns. Both won their first titles back in 2018, but injuries and COVID have them returning five years later.

“Winning in 2018 with him … I remember hugging each other and saying, ‘Let’s get four together,” Lee said. “Obviously, I’m always going to cheer for my teammate … and same with him, so we are in the same boat when it comes to that.

“But seeing us both win together … we have been wrestling in the same tournaments since we were like nine, you know? … Everywhere. I have seen him everywhere. It has been a cool journey having the same guy at the highest level, even the youngest level as little kids, continue having success and enjoying the process, doing what our passion is.”

Asked what kind of relationship they have, Lee says it is good, but they are not best buddies.

“It is so funny,” Lee said. “We are not guys who text each other every day. We’ve never wrestled each other, but if we are in the same vicinity we are going to go up to each other, we are going to talk and have a conversation like we are best friends. That is just how we are. We are cordial with each other.

“He is a super, super awesome guy. I don’t think I have ever met anyone who didn’t like him. He is very jovial and always smiling, joking. You can’t hate the kid, it is impossible, and obviously he is an awesome wrestler.”

After missing the NCAA championships last year while recovering from knee surgeries, Lee said being in Detroit last March and not wrestling was weird.

“I was not a fan of that,’” he said.

He has thought about what it would mean to win four titles.

“Of course, I definitely have thought about it,” Lee said. “Like I’ve said before, this would be the first goal I ever accomplished in my life. It would mean a lot to me, but the thing is I haven’t done it yet. It is a tough tournament, and I have to be ready to go.”

The Murraysville, Pennsylvania, native became the face of the Hawkeyes’ program way back when he signed with Iowa during his high school senior season in 2016-17.

The hype before the two-time junior world champion arrived in Iowa City was huge, and he has delivered on nearly every expectation and then some.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands has been on the sidelines watching it, and says Lee shares the characteristics of all great athletes.

Brands said Lee has been able to roll with the exceedingly high expectations of unfiltered fans because Lee’s own expectations were higher.

“He told a story the other day, or maybe I heard a story the other day,” Brands recalled. “Everybody was clamoring for his autograph and the fellow that witnessed this said, ‘Hey, did you do that when you were a little kid?’ And he said, ‘Heck no.’ He was like, I know I’m going to retire those guys or knew he was going to be better than those guys or he was going to redefine the entire sport of wrestling.

“I tell you what. That is a good way to march.”

With expectations high again this week in Tulsa, Brands said Lee looks like the normal Lee.

“Same. Very steady,” Brands said. “I think Spencer is a cool cucumber. I think he is cool under fire. I think he naturally … has a knack for moving onto the next thing the right way.

“Not to say there hasn’t been frustration, but he handles it well and he can move on quick. That is a pretty good ingredient for great athletes … being able to move forward after a negative result or if there is frustration. Maybe you go off the rails a little bit, but you can bring it back quick and get it going back in the right direction.”

That trait, Brands hopes, has rubbed off on Lee’s teammates. He hopes they are listening when Lee talks.

“How he can regurgitate the history of wrestling and past results and his favorite matches,” Brands said, “I think they tune in, pay attention and listen. I think it is natural when the results are there and the mouth starts working that people are interested. … That means colleagues and teammate are interested in what he has to say.”

Lee potentially has just five matches left in his career and he wants to fully enjoy them, saying his six years as a Hawkeye have flown by.

“It has been really fun,” Lee said. “It is super exciting to be a Hawkeye. I’m thankful for my time here as a Hawkeye.

“I plan on sticking around. I’m not leaving. I will still be a Hawkeye, just in name and past. It will be fun in a different role, to be in a mentorship role rather than a selfish role that I’ve kind of been in the last five, six years. I’m excited for that, but I got to get there first.”