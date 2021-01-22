College wrestling: Iowa's Tony Cassioppi has nothing to lose in upcoming heavyweight showdown

Stepping onto the mat against the nation’s top-ranked 285-pound wrestler Friday night, Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi has nothing to lose.
At least that’s how Hawkeye coach Tom Brands views Cassioppi’s match against the Golden Gophers’ Gable Steveson, a junior who carries a 53-2 career record into the 8 p.m. dual between Iowa and Minnesota in Minneapolis.
The defending Big Ten champion and top seed for the 2020 NCAA Championships before they were canceled last March handed the Iowa sophomore two of his three losses last season.
Steveson won a 7-5 decision during last season’s dual between the teams and defeated him 9-4 at the Big Ten Championships, where Cassioppi finished third.
Brands said turning those numbers around against one of the country’s premier competitors is an important next step for Cassioppi.
“Nothing to lose, he has nothing to lose. I don’t know when we’re going to step up and compete with this guy, but I would definitely be in the minority in the wrestling community when I say that we can go with this guy,’’ Brands said.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it. I believe in our guy. But, he’s going to have to do some things that are ballsy. That’s just how you’re going to turn the tables here.’’
Brands believes Cassioppi has the ability to make that happen.
But will he?
“It’s a tall task when you go up against somebody like that,’’ Brands said. “When they’re trying to beat you as bad as they can beat you in front of a live television audience, you’ve got to step up. Does that put pressure on Tony Cassioppi? I hope so. I hope so. Are we up for it? Without speaking for him, I believe in our guy.’’
Friday’s test is expected to be the first of four consecutive matches for Cassioppi against opponents currently ranked in the top 10 nationally at 285.
Iowa’s next scheduled competition is Jan. 31, when second-ranked Michigan and 10th-ranked Illinois visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
That day, Cassioppi could find himself facing the Wolverines’ second-ranked Mason Parris and the Fighting Illini’s sixth-ranked Luke Luffman.
A week later, eighth-ranked Tate Orndorff of Ohio State is a potential opponent for the Hawkeye heavyweight.
Parris handed Cassioppi his only other loss during a 20-3 season a year ago and in a weight class where seven Big Ten wrestlers currently rank in the top eight nationally, Cassioppi entered the season with an objective of climbing the ladder after a third-place finish in the 2020 Big Ten finals.
“I’ve got my eyes on those guys … and I’ve been working hard doing everything I can to close that gap,’’ Cassioppi said before top-ranked Iowa opened its season with a 31-6 win over Nebraska last week.
He hopes to accomplish that by preparing with a focus on fundamentals.
“I want to go out this season and wrestle my matches, doing good things to put myself in the position I want to be in during matches,’’ Cassioppi said.
The match is one of three in the dual at the Minnesota Sports Pavilion that pairs top-10 wrestlers.
At 125, the Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee faces ninth-ranked Patrick McKee and at 157, Iowa’s sixth-ranked Kaleb Young takes on the Golden Gophers’ fifth-ranked Brayton Lee.
Iowa’s Lee, looking to improve on a 23-0 career record in Big Ten duals, has never faced McKee before while Young’s match against Minnesota’s Lee will also be the first meeting between the two.
Young opened the season last week with a 17-5 major decision, working to move beyond a string of three straight losses at the end of a 15-5 season a year ago.
“I think every time I step out on the mat I want to represent myself the best I can,’’ Young said. “Right now, I just want to put my best wrestling out there. We wrestle in the Big Ten so I’ll probably wrestle a lot of top 10, top five guys. If I just represent myself to the best of my ability, that will get me where I need to be.’’