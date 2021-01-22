College wrestling: Iowa's Tony Cassioppi has nothing to lose in upcoming heavyweight showdown

“I’ve got my eyes on those guys … and I’ve been working hard doing everything I can to close that gap,’’ Cassioppi said before top-ranked Iowa opened its season with a 31-6 win over Nebraska last week.

He hopes to accomplish that by preparing with a focus on fundamentals.

“I want to go out this season and wrestle my matches, doing good things to put myself in the position I want to be in during matches,’’ Cassioppi said.

The match is one of three in the dual at the Minnesota Sports Pavilion that pairs top-10 wrestlers.

At 125, the Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee faces ninth-ranked Patrick McKee and at 157, Iowa’s sixth-ranked Kaleb Young takes on the Golden Gophers’ fifth-ranked Brayton Lee.

Iowa’s Lee, looking to improve on a 23-0 career record in Big Ten duals, has never faced McKee before while Young’s match against Minnesota’s Lee will also be the first meeting between the two.

Young opened the season last week with a 17-5 major decision, working to move beyond a string of three straight losses at the end of a 15-5 season a year ago.

“I think every time I step out on the mat I want to represent myself the best I can,’’ Young said. “Right now, I just want to put my best wrestling out there. We wrestle in the Big Ten so I’ll probably wrestle a lot of top 10, top five guys. If I just represent myself to the best of my ability, that will get me where I need to be.’’

