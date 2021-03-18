College wrestling: Iowa's stars set the tone during dominant opening day

Kemerer earned a pair of technical falls in his two matches, needing 4:08 to finish off the first by a 23-7 score before beating Benjamin Pasiuk of Army 17-1 in 5:06.

Cassioppi advanced with a pair of major decisions, following a 9-1 win his opener with a 10-0 win over Tate Orndorff of Ohio State.

Iowa’s 12th-seeded Max Murin also will wrestle in the quarterfinals.

Ousted after two matches in the Big Ten Championships, the 149-pound junior used riding time to beat Graham Rooks of Indiana 8-7 in his opening match before avenging a loss in the Big Ten tourney with a 5-3 win over fifth-seeded Ridge Lovett of Nebraska in his second match of the day.

“Two gutsy wins and two matches where he found a way to get his hand raised,’’ Brands said.

Jacob Warner, who overcame at 6-0 deficit to win 9-7 in the first sudden-victory period of his initial match, reached the quarterfinals at 197 with a 3-0 victory.

The Hawkeyes’ only losses in their first 20 matches came at 157 and 184 in the second round, where 12th-seeded Brady Berge of Penn State edged Kaleb Young 3-2 and fifth-seeded Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech won a 6-2 decision over Nelson Brands.

“We’ve got to get ready for eight in the quarterfinals and get the other two guys on the backside ready to get on a roll,’’ Brands said.

