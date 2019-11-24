AMES — Tom Brands left Hilton Coliseum concerned about how his Iowa wrestling team handled a couple of “pickles’’ it found itself in Sunday against Iowa State.
Cyclones coach Kevin Dresser found himself more impressed with the juice he saw from the second-ranked Hawkeyes in their 29-6 victory over ISU.
“We got manhandled by a very good wrestling team,’’ Dresser said. “There’s no other way to spin that.’’
A year after Iowa edged ISU by one point, the second-ranked Hawkeyes won eight matches, collected bonus points in four and earned their 16th straight dual victory in the instate rivalry in front of a crowd of 11,238.
The teams split two high-profile matches in the middle weights.
Iowa’s fifth-ranked Pat Lugo earned his first win in three tries against Iowa State’s fourth-ranked Jarrett Degen at 149 pounds, claiming a 4-2 decision in a match that included some controversy.
After a lengthy review, a locked hands call on Degen in the second period negated four back points for the Iowa State junior as the match reverted to the 3-2 lead Lugo held prior to that point.
“We didn’t see the locked hands, but at the end of the day I think they probably got it right,’’ Brands said. “Lugo, he found himself in a pickle there. He got the win, but he’s got work to do.’’
The Cyclones picked up a 6-4 win in sudden victory from Ian Parker over the Hawkeyes’ Carter Happel at 141 and followed the loss by Degen with a 6-1 victory by freshman David Carr over Iowa’s second-ranked Kaleb Young at 157.
Carr, who won the Junior World championship over the summer, was in a 1-1 match with Young with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining.
He took a lead when Young was dinged for stalling and finished with a flurry, scoring a takedown and catching Young in a cradle for a pair of near fall points in the final minute.
“Kaleb Young, he got himself in a pickle, found himself in a tight spot,’’ Brands said. “We prefer that he be out there, scoring as many points as possible. We like that dominant 100-to-0 probability in our favor.’’
Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto had no issues delivering that, setting a tone for Iowa by opening the dual with a first-period technical fall and a major decision, respectively.
“I had to go out and wrestle my match,’’ Lee said of his 17-2 win over seventh-ranked Alex Mackall. “I wanted to start out the meet strong, start things off with a bang. I was excited to be out there.’’
DeSanto followed with a 16-5 major decision over Todd Small that left the Hawkeyes in control.
“Lee shows up in a big-pressure situation and delivers and DeSanto, he wrestles at a high pace,’’ Dresser said, saying it was hard to find a hole in the lineup of an Iowa team that could move into the top spot in national team dual polls this week after Arizona State ended top-ranked Penn State’s 60-match win streak with a 19-18 win.
Michael Kemerer at 174 and Jacob Warner at 197 added major decisions to Iowa’s effort, which included a 4-3 win in the first tiebreaker period by Nelson Brands over seventh-ranked Sam Colbray at 184.
The unranked Hawkeye freshman scored a takedown in the final seconds of his tiebreaker period to earn the deciding points.
“I didn’t even know he was ranked. I don’t look at those things,’’ Nelson Brands said. “I just see it as another match. I’m just interested in making progress in every match I wrestle.’’
Dresser wants the same from his team.
“The fortunate thing about wrestling great teams is that you really get exposed and have an idea about what you need to work on,’’ he said. “It’s November 24th and we’ve got a chance to get better.’’
Iowa 29, Iowa St. 6
125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. fall over Alex Mackall 17-2, 133 — Austin DeSanto (Iowa) maj. dec. Todd Small, 16-5, 141 — Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Carter Happel 6-4, SV1, 149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Jarrett Degen, 4-2, 157 — David Carr (ISU) dec. Kaleb Young, 6-1, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. Chase Straw 13-7, 174 — Michael Kemerer (Iowa) maj. dec. Marcus Coleman 14-5, 184 — Nelson Brands (Iowa) dec. Sam Colbray, 4-3, 197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) maj. dec. Joel Shapiro, 11-2, 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) dec. Gannon Gremmel, 6-0.
