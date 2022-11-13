College wrestling: Iowa rolls to win over California Baptist

IOWA CITY – Second-ranked Iowa won nine of 10 matches as in-state schools completed a sweep of California Baptist.

The Hawkeyes registered three falls, two technical falls and two major decisions as Iowa rolled to a 42-3 win over the Lancers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“There were some good performances with some new faces. They did a good job,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said in a release. “We have to move forward, and we want to get our best lineup on the mat. That’s a lineup that looked pretty good to me and we still don’t have Real Woods or Spencer Lee on the mat.”

The meet opened with Cobe Siebrecht pinning Joey Mora in 4 minutes and 59 seconds at 157.

From there Iowa rolled to a 30-0 lead as Patrick Kennedy followed with a tech fall at 165, Drake Rhodes scored a major decision at 174 and Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi each recorded falls at 197 and 285.

Former Northern Iowa wrestlers Brody Teske and Drew Bennett picked up wins for the Hawkeyes, additionally.

Teske beat Hunter Leake, 6-4, at 133, while Bennett beat Edison Alanis, 16-5, at 141.

Iowa returns to action Thursday when it faces Army at West Point, New York,

Saturday

Cyclones down UCBAMES – Iowa State scored seven bonus point wins in a 39-9 victory over Cal-Baptist at Hilton Coliseum.

Jason Kraisser (157), David Carr (165) and Sam Schuyler at 285 all registered pins for the Cyclones

Yonger Bastida and Casey Swiderski scored technical falls at 197 and 141, respectively, while Paniro Johnson at 149 and Julien Broderson at 174 delivered major decisions.

UNI crowns three

DES MOINES – Northern Iowa freshmen Cory Land (133), Ryder Downey (149) and Wyatt Voelker at 197 claimed individual titles Saturday at the Grand View Open.

UNI went 27-2 on the day as Trever Andersen and Garrett Funk each finished fourth.

Land scored a 13-1 major decision over Iowa State’s Evan Frost in the finals. Land finished the day with three pins among his five victories.

Downey majored Reese Davis of Nebraksa, 15-2, in the finals at 149. While going 6-0, Downey also recorded a fall, two technical falls and two majors.

Voelker scored a fall, tech, fall and major to reach the 197 final where he beat Rowan Udell of Iowa State, 14-8.