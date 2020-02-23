College wrestling: Iowa pins Oklahoma St.

IOWA CITY – Pat Lugo crafted his own dominating conclusion in a dominating regular-season finale Sunday for the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team.
The only senior in the Hawkeye lineup recorded his first pin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the last home match of his career, helping Iowa roll to a 34-6 victory over ninth-ranked Oklahoma State.
Lugo joined Austin DeSanto in delivering first-period falls as the Hawkeyes completed a 13-0 dual season in Iowa’s most lop-sided win over the Cowboys since 1995.
“I just let it fly,’’ the second-ranked 149-pounder said about his win over sixth-ranked Oklahoma State junior Boo Lewallen.
Lugo, whose 18-1 record is built on a foundation of low-scoring decisions, had taken a 2-0 lead before dropping Lewallen in 2 minutes, 22 seconds.
“It was a very special way to end it, my first pin at Carver, it’s something I’ll always remember,’’ Lugo said. “There’s a lot more in front of us, but this feels good.’’
A crowd of 13,109 – allowing Iowa to establish a new NCAA season average attendance record of 12,568 – watched the Hawkeyes collect bonus points in six of the eight matches they won.
In addition to the falls by DeSanto at 133 and Lugo, Iowa collected major decisions at 125 from Spencer Lee and 141 from Max Murin to ignite an Iowa onslaught that left the Hawkeyes in front 20-0 after four matches.
Top-ranked Michael Kemerer at 174 and third-ranked Tony Cassioppi at 285 recorded major decisions as well.
“Lugo showed me up, but the bonus points, that’s what we’re about,’’ Lee said. “Bonus points, bonus points, bonus points, it was a great way to start Senior Day.’’
The Hawkeyes recognized the program’s 11 senior wrestlers following a meet that Lee started by taking it to the Cowboys’ fourth-ranked Nick Piccininni, who pinned Lee in Oklahoma State’s 27-12 win over Iowa a year ago.
“I was ready to come out and do the things I needed to do,’’ said Lee, who used a takedown and four-point nearfall to open a 6-0 lead after one period of his 12-3 win over Piccininni. “He beat me last year, but I came back and earned a good victory over a good competitor. Everything felt good.’’
Both facing opponents ranked in the top 15, DeSanto followed with a pin in 2:38 at 133 before Murin scored a 15-4 major decision at 141 that started with a pair of first-period takedowns and ended with third-period back points.
Lugo followed by battling Lewallen with the type of technique coach Tom Brands likes to see from the senior.
“He came out and asserted himself with low ties and when he does that the whole match – he did that in the Midlands finals, too, using good, strong control ties – he’s a bear,’’ Brands said.
Iowa rode Oklahoma State hard, recording at least three minutes of riding time in four of its eight wins.
“As long as you don’t let riding time slow you down, it can be a good thing,’’ Brands said.
There wasn’t much slowing the Hawkeyes down Sunday.
Second-ranked Alex Marinelli used a third-period reversal to win a 3-2 decision over sixth-ranked Travis Wittlake at 165 and sixth-ranked Jacob Warner used a takedown in the final period to finish off an 8-3 decision over 14th-ranked Anthony Montalvo at 197.
Warner’s three takedowns were among a collection of 22 for Iowa, which limited Oklahoma State (13-3) to six.
The Cowboys’ two wins came at 157, where 19th-ranked Wyatt Sheets used a second-period reversal to take control of a 9-4 decision over fifth-ranked Kaleb Young, and at 184 where Nelson Brands fell 8-2.
“Young has won a lot of close matches. I’m not a big believer in lessons, but maybe there is something to take from this,’’ Brands said. “He doesn’t have to be Spencer Lee. He needs to come out and be Kaleb Young and manage his matches that way.’’
With the dual season in the rearview mirror, Iowa now begins working toward the Big Ten Championships beginning March 7 at Rutgers.
“The job now is to put a razor edge on these guys,’’ Brands said.
ISU downs NDSU
AMES – A Jarrett Degen third-period ride out of Jaden Van Maanen lifted Degen to a 4-3 victory and helped Iowa State beat North Dakota State, 22-16, Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.
Degen and Van Maanen were tied 3-3 heading into the third, but with the ride out, Degen secured a riding time point and secured the Cyclones (10-5 overall, 7-1 Big 12) victory.
ISU won six of the 10 matches also getting wins from Alex Mackall at 125, Ian Parker at 141, Sam Colbray at 174, Marcus Coleman at 184 and Gannon Gremmel at 285.
The Cyclones will be in action next at the Big 12 championships on March 7-8 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.