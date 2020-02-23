College wrestling: Iowa pins Oklahoma St.

Top-ranked Michael Kemerer at 174 and third-ranked Tony Cassioppi at 285 recorded major decisions as well.

“Lugo showed me up, but the bonus points, that’s what we’re about,’’ Lee said. “Bonus points, bonus points, bonus points, it was a great way to start Senior Day.’’

The Hawkeyes recognized the program’s 11 senior wrestlers following a meet that Lee started by taking it to the Cowboys’ fourth-ranked Nick Piccininni, who pinned Lee in Oklahoma State’s 27-12 win over Iowa a year ago.

“I was ready to come out and do the things I needed to do,’’ said Lee, who used a takedown and four-point nearfall to open a 6-0 lead after one period of his 12-3 win over Piccininni. “He beat me last year, but I came back and earned a good victory over a good competitor. Everything felt good.’’

Both facing opponents ranked in the top 15, DeSanto followed with a pin in 2:38 at 133 before Murin scored a 15-4 major decision at 141 that started with a pair of first-period takedowns and ended with third-period back points.

Lugo followed by battling Lewallen with the type of technique coach Tom Brands likes to see from the senior.

