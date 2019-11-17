IOWA CITY -- Michael Kemerer made an impressive return after missing last season and Iowa's second-ranked wrestling team dominated Tennessee-Chattanooga 39-0 Sunday in its season-opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Kemerer, sidelined by injuries a year ago, posted a 20-0 technical fall at 174 pounds in his first match since March 2018.
Redshirt freshmen Tony Cassioppi and Nelson Brands were also impressive in their debuts. Cassioppi recorded a first-period pin at 285 pounds, and Brands won an 8-4 decision at 184.
Defending national champion Spencer Lee and Kaleb Young won major decisions at 125 and 157, respectively, while Austin DeSanto was a 23-4 technical fall winner at 141.
Tennessee-Chattanooga fell to 1-3.
